Aaron Donald fined two different times for his postgame scuffle with Seahawks' Justin Britt

Last week, the Los Angeles Rams won a close, hard-fought game against the division rival Seattle Seahawks. During the game, this got a little testy between Rams star Aaron Donald and Seahawks center Justin Britt. Donald was still so fired up after the game that he actually put his helmet back on and ran out to midfield to confront Britt head on.

Aaron Donald put on his helmet and tried to start a fight with Justin Britt after the Rams’ win



🎥 https://t.co/TmEr4nGMs7 pic.twitter.com/UR2Nnhdt8q — Cameron DaSilva (@camdasilva) November 12, 2018

Sure enough, Donald was fined for his altercations with Britt. Per ESPN.com's Lindsey Thiry, the league fined Donald a total of $23,395 for the incident -- though it was split up into two different fines.

Last Sunday’s game against the Seahawks was costly for Aaron Donald. He was fined $10,026 for grabbing Justin Britt’s facemask and $13,369 for his unsportsmanlike conduct after the game, per source. Britt was fined $20,054 for his late hit on Donald. — Lindsey Thiry (@LindseyThiry) November 17, 2018

Britt, for his part, was fined $20,054 for his late hit out of bounds on Donald, which started the whole brouhaha between the two players. You can see Donald run back into the fray to grab Britt around the shoulders and then yank has facemask near the end of the clip below.

Aaron Donald was ready to suplex or choke out Justin Britt! 😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/bgYtMez4x1 — #FreePhillipDorsett (@ftbeard_17) November 12, 2018

Donald got p-a-i-d with a six-year, $135 million contract this offseason, so he should have no problem paying his fines.