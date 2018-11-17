Aaron Donald fined two different times for his postgame scuffle with Seahawks' Justin Britt

Donald and Britt were going at each other all game

Last week, the Los Angeles Rams won a close, hard-fought game against the division rival Seattle Seahawks. During the game, this got a little testy between Rams star Aaron Donald and Seahawks center Justin Britt. Donald was still so fired up after the game that he actually put his helmet back on and ran out to midfield to confront Britt head on. 

Sure enough, Donald was fined for his altercations with Britt. Per ESPN.com's Lindsey Thiry, the league fined Donald a total of $23,395 for the incident -- though it was split up into two different fines. 

Britt, for his part, was fined $20,054 for his late hit out of bounds on Donald, which started the whole brouhaha between the two players. You can see Donald run back into the fray to grab Britt around the shoulders and then yank has facemask near the end of the clip below. 

Donald got p-a-i-d with a six-year, $135 million contract this offseason, so he should have no problem paying his fines. 

CBS Sports Writer

Jared Dubin is a New York lawyer and writer. He joined CBSSports.com in 2014 and has since spent far too much of his time watching film and working in spreadsheets. Full Bio

