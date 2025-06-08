Ever since Aaron Donald announced his retirement after the 2023 season, comeback speculation followed. A big part of that stems from the fact that Donald continues to keep himself in incredible shape and looks like he could get back on the field tomorrow and dominate once again.

For his part, Donald shut down any idea he'll return to the field for the Los Angeles Rams. While he won't be returning to help the Rams by suiting up on Sundays, he is willing to lend a hand to the new generation of Rams defensive line stars in a different way. Jared Verse headlines the group. He delivered a spectacular rookie season in 2024 and put the call out on social media this summer asking for a workout with the legend.

Donald answered that call and challenged him to come by his house for an "old man workout", which Verse gladly agreed to. Those two got together this week and the 2024 Defensive Rookie of the Year learned firsthand what an Aaron Donald workout is like, as Donald put him through the full paces in his home gym.

Towards the end of the workout, Donald had some fun with Verse asking if he can "feel the difference" in going through the Aaron Donald workout plan, and pointed out that this is just his retirement workout.

Donald's workouts are the stuff of legend and Verse found out firsthand how the future Hall of Famer gets down in the gym. The Rams have to be thrilled seeing their young star getting this kind of experience, because it shows him exactly how dedicated one of the all-time greats is to the craft and he might've learned a thing or two he can put into his own workouts.