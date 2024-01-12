One of the marquee games of Super Wild Card Weekend will see the quarterbacks of the Los Angeles Rams and Detroit Lions play against their former teams. It wasn't all that long ago that Matthew Stafford was throwing passes for Detroit, and Jared Goff was doing the same for L.A.

But during the 2021 offseason, the Rams pulled off a shocking move by sending Goff and multiple first-round picks to Detroit in order to land Stafford and take their offense to new heights. The gambit worked, as the Rams promptly won the Super Bowl. But things have also worked out quite well for the Lions, as Goff has been a centerpiece of one of the NFL's best and most explosive offensive attacks.

Ahead of the matchup, Rams star Aaron Donald told reporters that he reached out to his former teammate, Goff, to tell the quarterback that he is proud of what he's been able to accomplish in Detroit. Donald also spoke on the relationship he had with Goff while they were teammates.

"We had a good relationship," Donald said of Goff. "We were cool, proud of what he'd been accomplishing. Reached out to him and told him I'm proud of him. So I feel like we have a good relationship."

Donald also spoke about how the Rams will want to attack Goff in the concept of this specific matchup.

"Obviously he grew as a player so you know some things he did well, some things that made him feel uncomfortable you could take advantage of," Donald said. "But obviously he grew as a player. The X's and O's, he probably knows even much more than what he did when he was here. So he's a great football player. We know he's not the most mobile guy, but when he's got a clean pocket and he's able to make all the right throws, he can do that. So we just got to do a great job of finding ways to put pressure on him, make him uncomfortable, and hopefully we get to him."

Goff has always been one of the most susceptible quarterbacks in the league to pressure, especially up the middle of the pocket. Luckily for the Rams, that's the area of the line where Donald himself can have the most impact. If the Lions' passing game is thrown off on Sunday, it's likely to be because Donald dominated up front and forced Goff into making uncomfortable throws.