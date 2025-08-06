As the calendar turned to August, Dallas Cowboys superstar pass rusher Micah Parsons publicly requested a trade. The four-time Pro Bowler is in the midst of what has become a contentious contract negotiation, and said in a statement he "no longer wants to be here."

It would be surprising if the Cowboys traded one of the best defensive players in the world while he's in the prime of his career instead of paying him, but it appears to be a possibility. A Parsons trade would spark massive ramifications on the NFL, and could even cause players to come out of retirement.

This week, three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year Aaron Donald said on Instagram that if his Los Angeles Rams traded for Parsons, he would have to get back in football shape.

"That Dline would be unreal," Donald wrote.

Parsons actually responded, saying, "Man!!! Don't tell me info like that," while also tagging his agent, David Mulugheta.

To Donald's point, this Rams defense would automatically become one of the best in the NFL if they found a way to acquire Parsons. This young unit is already a reason why the Rams are considered Super Bowl contenders entering 2025, as Jared Verse, Braden Fiske, Byron Young and Kobie Turner combined for 226 pressures in 2024, which ranked second-most by any foursome in the NFL. All four players were drafted in the last two years.

Verse specifically stood out in his first NFL season. He made the Pro Bowl and won Defensive Rookie of the Year after recording 66 combined tackles, 4.5 sacks, 11 tackles for loss, 18 QB hits and two forced fumbles. Verse's 77 pressures were the second-most recorded by a rookie since 2017, when pressures were first tracked.

Donald previously expressed contentment in retirement, and said he does not miss playing football. Still, if trading for Parsons also nets the Rams a 10-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle, maybe it's motivation for Les Snead to pick up the phone and call Jerry Jones.