When the Los Angeles Rams take the field for the 2024 season, they will be without one of the best players in NFL history, as slam-dunk future Hall of Famer Aaron Donald retired earlier this offseason after a spectacular 10-year career. But for one day, at least, Donald was back in training camp. Donald came through on Wednesday to hang out with his former team, and give some pointers to the young players along the defensive line.

"It's great to see him," defensive coordinator Chris Shula said, via NFL Media. "The cool thing was seeing him give some tips to [second-round pick Braden] Fiske and I'm standing there listening. So, it was really good to see him. Great to have him out here."

Fiske is one of several players the Rams will have to count on to help make up for the loss of Donald up front. That group also includes first-round pick Jared Verse, second-year defensive tackle Kobie Turner and edge rushers Byron Young and Michael Hoecht, among others. Shula, unsurprisingly, still has dreams of Donald potentially coming back to the team.

"Of course. Think about that every day, and he is all over our cut up, so we see him all the time," Shula said. "I know he is in a great spot and [had] such a great career. He has earned the right to do whatever he wants right now. So, he's welcome back anytime. Any time he wants to come coach and help out, he knows the door's always open."

The defensive coaching staff isn't the only group of people happy to see Donald. New offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur echoed Shula's sentiments.

"He just puts a smile on your face, right?," LaFleur said. "Kind of hoping that like the 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin music would hit and he would come out with a jersey and he said, 'I'm back.' You're just happy to see him. The guys, all of them, not just the D-line are. You say, 'How you doing?' He says, 'I'm healthy.' It just puts such a smile on your face. That's what you do it for."

It doesn't look like Donald has any plans to return to the field, but having him around to give some pointers to the younger players tasked with making up for the fact that he'll no longer be wrecking opposing game plans from the defensive interior is a nice bonus.