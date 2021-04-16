A criminal complaint was recently filed against Rams star defensive tackle Aaron Donald following an incident outside a Pittsburgh area bar. Donald has been accused of attacking De'Vincent Spriggs at 3 a.m. last Sunday. Spriggs' injuries from the altercation include a concussion and 16 stitches over his right eye.

While Donald has not publicly addressed the incident, his attorney, Casey White, recently said that his client was attacked by Spriggs while adding that Donald actually saved Spriggs from further injury. White said that the incident started when Spriggs elbowed Donald in the back inside the club. White says that Spriggs began screaming in Donald's direction before he was escorted out of the club. Spriggs then approached Donald after he and his brother left the club moments later, according to White.

"Mr. Spriggs starts walking towards Aaron, and he's yelling, he's drunk and he's aggressive," White said on 93.7 The Fan. "And Aaron sees something in his right hand, and at first he thinks it's a gun … but it's actually a bottle, a long liquor bottle. And this guy goes at Aaron and swings with his right hand, and Aaron ducks. The bottle then grazes the top of Aaron's head; Aaron has a lump on his head from the bottle. And that's when all hell breaks loose."

At this point, White says that people that know Donald grabbed him from behind. At the same time, White said Spriggs sustained his injuries. White says Donald eventually broke free from the restraints and went towards a pile of people that included Spriggs.

"[Donald] then goes to the pile where this melee is taking place, and he starts tearing people off [and] protecting Mr. Spriggs," White said. "He actually saved Mr. Spriggs from further injury."

White said that he has video surveillance and five cooperating witnesses that will support his claim. White's statements on what transpired come after Spriggs' attorney, Todd Hollis, said that his client did not provoke Donald.

"It was definitely unprovoked," Hollis told KDKA. "I've instructed him not to make any comments, but, as you can see from his arm in a sling, his eye is closed, 16 stitches in his eye and a concussion and other severe injuries he's suffered, this is a severe incident."

Donald, 29, had previously avoided any legal issues since entering the NFL in 2014. During that span, Donald has become one of the NFL's best players. A seven-time Pro Bowler, six-time All-Pro and a member of the NFL's All-2010s Team, Donald received his third Defensive Player of the Year award following the 2020 season.