The New York Jets offense is appearing to get worse by the week. In Sunday's 13-11 loss to the Denver Broncos, quarterback Justin Fields completed 9 of 17 passes for 45 yards, as the offense recorded just 82 yards of total offense.

Following the game, a reporter asked Jets coach Aaron Glenn if Fields would be his starting quarterback next week. The first-year coach took offense to this inquiry, asking "what kind of question is that?" Glenn said multiple players had bad games, but that doesn't mean you bench them all.

Glenn appeared to change his tune a bit on Monday morning, telling reporters that Fields did take a "step back."

"I thought about this a lot last night. I thought about the question that was asked. When you look at what Justin did the games that he played," Glenn said. "I didn't think he was bad at all. I actually thought he did some pretty good things in those four games, and this fifth game, he took a step back. And I'm with you guys 100%, and we can't have that. We have to get better than that. And he knows that. He knows that better than anyone. I don't think you just try to bench a player after having one true bad game, because I thought the other games he played fairly well."

The Jets are the lone remaining winless team in the NFL, and Fields averages just 159.8 passing yards per game with four passing touchdowns and zero interceptions. On Sunday, Glenn's offense recorded the fewest net passing yards (-10) in a game in franchise history. The Jets registered nine pass completions, eight first downs and seven punts.

New York's 144.2 passing yards per game rank dead last in the NFL, and Sunday sure felt like rock bottom. Up next for the 0-6 Jets is Bryce Young and the 3-3 Carolina Panthers at MetLife Stadium this weekend.