Aaron Glenn didn't wait until the film review to let the New York Jets know how he felt about Monday night's performance. The first-year coach reportedly unloaded on his players after the 27-21 loss to the Miami Dolphins, delivering a fiery locker room tirade that was loud enough to be heard in the nearby media room.

The outburst capped another frustrating night for the Jets, who dropped to 0-4 for the first time since 2020. Glenn's anger was fueled by a sloppy performance that included three turnovers, 13 penalties and yet another week without a defensive takeaway.

"Very disappointing, very disappointing," Glenn said postgame. There is no way you can win any game with 13 penalties and three turnovers. It just can't happen."

The mistakes started early. On the first offensive drive, running back Braelon Allen fumbled at the goal line after an 82-yard march that seemed poised to set the tone. Quarterback Justin Fields coughed up the ball on the next possession and Isaiah Williams lost a fumble on a kickoff return to open the second half. Miami cashed in those miscues for 14 points.

The lack of discipline carried over to the line of scrimmage, where the Jets were flagged 13 times for 101 yards including nine on offense, five of them before the snap.

Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson said Glenn's postgame message centered on the "penalties and self-inflicted wounds" that continue to stall New York's progress.

"It was obvious, but it still has to be said because we're still not doing it right," Wilson said. "We're talking about it, we're talking about it and we're talking about it. [Limiting penalties] is the first thing we talk about when we get in the locker room, so let's fix it next week. If we don't fix it next week, it's ridiculous."

The Jets rank among the league's sloppiest teams, sitting 10th in penalties assessed this season. They're also the NFL's only defense without a takeaway and own a minus-7 turnover margin, the worst in the league.

"But what we have to do is get back to work," Glenn said. "That's the only way that we can fix them. Really, take a look at these penalties and take a look at these turnovers. And make sure we understand, before you can win games, you have to learn how not to lose games. And we have to do a better job in that case, and we will."

Next up is the Dallas Cowboys at MetLife Stadium, where Glenn will try to avoid becoming the first coach in franchise history to start his tenure 0-5.