The dreaded 0-2 start always represents an inflection point for NFL teams. Win now, or kiss your playoff hopes goodbye. The New York Jets are one of 10 teams to enter Week 3 without a victory, but coach Aaron Glenn is not pressing the panic button. There might be a greater sense of urgency in the Meadowlands amid the winless start, but Glenn relayed to his team and to the media on Friday that "the sky is not falling."

To Glenn's point, two games is too small of a sample size to deem this season a disaster. But after a 20-point loss to the Buffalo Bills and with quarterback Justin Fields sidelined with a concussion for this week's matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Jets have no momentum.

"Our guys are upbeat," Glenn said. "They're motivated. Here's what they do know, [it's] Week 2 and the sky is not falling. As much as we all think it is, as much as all the outside noise, as much as you guys write about that, the sky is not falling."

The Jets have not made the playoffs since 2010, and it would take an unlikely turnaround for them to end that drought in Year 1 of the Glenn era. Fewer than 13% of 0-2 teams since postseason expansion in 1990 have bounced back from a slow start to reach the playoffs. A loss this week would reduce the Jets' historic odds to a meager 2.4%.

Despite the uphill battle they face in pulling themselves out of the early hole, Glenn reiterated that the bottom has not dropped out from underneath the Jets.

"I've been a part of that situation before, so our guys can rely on that," Glenn said. "A lot of our coaches have been a part of that situation before, and they can rely on that. And some of these players have, too. We're looking forward to moving on -- 0-2, the sky is not falling."

Tyrod Taylor will suit up for New York this week in Fields' absence. The 15-year veteran could inject life into the offense after Fields struggled mightily against the Bills, logging the lowest completion percentage of his career in a 3-for-11 effort before his departure. Taylor stepped in as an immediate upgrade, hitting on 7 of his 11 passes for 56 yards and a touchdown in the fourth quarter of that defeat.

The offense is not the biggest concern, though. The Jets surrendered at least 30 points to each of their first two opponents and were gashed on the ground in Week 2 to the tune of 224 yards rushing.