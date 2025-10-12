Justin Fields and the New York Jets' offense hit a new low during Sunday's 13-11 loss to the Broncos in London. Fields went 9 of 17 for 45 yards while being sacked nine times. That included a crucial sack on the Jets' final play from scrimmage. The Jets threw for -10 net passing yards.

Despite Fields' struggles, the Jets are not considering a quarterback switch, according to coach Aaron Glenn, who acknowledged that New York's passing game left a lot to be desired.

"Our passing game was nonexistent," Glenn said.

The Jets are 0-6, and their struggling offense is a big reason why. Specifically, it's been tough sledding for Fields, a former first-round pick who signed a two-year deal with the Jets this offseason.

While he hasn't thrown an interception, Fields has struggled to generate touchdowns through the air. Fields has run for three touchdowns but has thrown just four in five starts.

Justin Fields NYJ • QB • #7 CMP% 67.0 YDs 754 TD 4 INT 0 YD/Att 7.11 View Profile

Veteran and former Pro Bowler Tyrod Taylor started one game earlier this season. With Fields out with an injury, Taylor went 26 of 36 for 197 yards with two touchdowns in a pick during New York's 29-27 Week 3 loss to the Buccaneers.

Tyrod Taylor NYJ • QB • #2 CMP% 70.2 YDs 253 TD 3 INT 1 YD/Att 5.38 View Profile

Adding insult to injury was Glenn's postgame announcement that wideout Garrett Wilson is dealing with a hip injury that hindered him during Sunday's game. Wilson caught just three of just eight targets for 13 yards against the Broncos loss while perennial Pro Bowl cornerback Patrick Surtain II covered him.