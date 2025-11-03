Prior to the bye week, Justin Fields led the New York Jets to their first win of the 2025 season. Despite that performance, coach Aaron Glenn isn't committing to Fields as the Week 10 starter, at least not publicly.

During his Monday press conference, Glenn was asked who would start against the Cleveland Browns. In what has become a weekly trend, Glenn declined to say whether Fields or Tyrod Taylor would get the starting nod.

"You know I'm not gonna give you that answer," Glenn said. "You'll find out soon who our starting quarterback will be. Justin did a hell of a job against Cincinnati, but you know I'm gonna keep that close to the vest."

Glenn explained that he has his "own reasons" for refusing to announce a starting quarterback. The Jets coach also dismissed the notion that Fields' confidence could be damaged by Glenn not announcing the starting quarterback publicly.

"It helps the quarterback's confidence when the player and coach talk, and they know who the guy is, not that I'm telling it to you guys," Glenn said. "That has nothing to do with the player's confidence."

In Fields' last start, which was a 39-38 win over the Bengals, he threw for 244 yards and a touchdown while picking up 31 yards on the ground. It was New York's best offensive game of the season to this point, and it resulted in their only win.

So, what message would it send to the 1-7 Jets if Taylor started over Fields after that outing? Glenn had an interesting response to that question.

"That is nothing for you to worry about, isn't it?" Glenn replied.

Glenn has been keeping his starting quarterback decisions under wraps for several weeks now, but Fields has started every game but one. In his seven starts, Fields has completed 64.1% of his throws for 1,089 yards, five touchdowns and no interceptions. He has also rushed for 288 yards.

Taylor has been battling a knee injury, but Glenn said he expects the veteran to resume practicing this week. Taylor has appeared in three games with one start under his belt, and he's completed 62.3% of his passes for 379 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions.