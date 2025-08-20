The Jets were one of the worst rushing team in the league last year. But that's not dissuading first-year coach Aaron Glenn from utilizing the weapons at his disposal. In fact, Glenn believes that he all three of the running backs who saw time last year -- Breece Hall, Braelon Allen and Isaiah Davis -- will be key parts of this year's gameplan.

"We have like three good running backs, and I keep saying that," Glenn said on Tuesday, per the Jets' official website. "Listen, they all have different skill sets that we're going to utilize."

While there have been rumblings that the team could move on from Hall, Glenn was quick to reveal that the Jets have no plans to trade the star running back.

"And that does not mean that I'm trading Breece. OK? Does not! So, I'm going to say that right now. I just like having three good guys. Hell, I wish I had more, but we don't," Glenn added.

Hall is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent following the 2025 season when his rookie deal expires. The former second-round pick is coming off of a season in which he averaged 4.2 yards per carry and racked up 876 yards and five touchdowns on the ground in a full 17-game campaign.

Glenn brought in new offensive coordinator Tanner Engstrand, who was the Lions passing game coordinator over the past two seasons. Engstrand used a one-two punch of Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery quite often and certainly could lean on multiple backs within the Jets' offense. Obviously, Hall does have a receiving skillset out of the backfield, so he could be used in a role similar to what Gibbs enjoyed in Detroit this season.