The New York Jets fell to the Pittsburgh Steelers in their season opener, 34-32, despite racking up a whopping 394 yards of total offense. New York secured more first downs, had a better third-down conversion rate and won the time of possession battle. The one thing the Jets did not do is win the turnover battle.

At the beginning of the fourth quarter, Jets wide receiver Xavier Gipson fumbled away possession on a kick return. He fumbled his job in the process, as the New York Post reports the Jets will release Gipson on Wednesday.

First-year coach Aaron Glenn appeared to put Gipson on notice in his postgame press conference, saying that turnovers and discipline issues are not acceptable on his team.

"The one thing to me that turned this game is man, we can't have turnovers, we can't do it," Glenn said after the game. "We have to be a more disciplined team. There was some penalties that happened in that game that was true discipline issues, and again, that's something that will be addressed because you will not be on the field with this team if you're gonna cause us to lose games if you're gonna cause issues like that so we will get that addressed."

Pittsburgh recovered Gipson's fumble at the Jets' 22-yard line. Two plays later, the Steelers scored their second touchdown in 50 seconds to take the lead. While this was not the game-winning score, there's no doubt this quick 14-point swing in favor of the Steelers hurt New York.

Gipson joined the Jets as an undrafted free agent out of Stephen F. Austin in 2023. He served as New York's main kick and punt returner over the past two seasons.