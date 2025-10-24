The New York Jets benched starter Justin Fields in favor of veteran Tyrod Taylor during the team's Week 7 game against the Carolina Panthers. Since the 13-6 loss, Jets coach Aaron Glenn has been tight-lipped regarding which quarterback will start against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 8.

"We had a great week of practice with our guys," Glenn said, per The Athletic's Zack Rosenblatt. "Our guys know and we're going to keep that between us and that's how it's going to be."

Add in the news Friday that star receiver Garrett Wilson and cornerback Sauce Gardner are out with injuries, and New York faces a tough road with goals of ending its losing streak. Taylor is trending in the right direction, according to NFL Media, but questionable with a knee injury.

Wilson hyperextended his knee that against the Denver Broncos in Week 6. The veteran wideout was inactive in Week 7 as a result of the injury. Meanwhile, Gardner suffered a concussion against the Panthers last week that will sideline him for Sunday's contest.

Related to Taylor and Fields, Glenn sees a competitive advantage to keeping the decision a mystery, pointing to his experience as a defensive coordinator.

"It was tough," Glenn added. "I went through that in Detroit when it was Malik Willis and Jordan Love. (Coach Matt) LaFleur did a great job of not saying who that quarterback was. We had to prepare for both of those guys. So I don't see why we think this something that hasn't been done."

In relief of Fields last week, Taylor completed 10-of-22 passes for 126 yards, while throwing two interceptions against the Panthers in the second half. That came after Fields had passed for just 46 yards in the opening two quarters. Fields' first season as a New York Jet, so far, features 845 passing yards, four touchdowns and a 63.7% completion rate.