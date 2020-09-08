Several running backs have gotten paid this offseason, and Alvin Kamara of the New Orleans Saints is appararently not the only player who is on deck. During a recent appearance on "Good Morning Football" on the NFL Network, Aaron Jones of the Green Bay Packers was asked if the team was working on a new deal for him. Jones confirmed his agent was working with the Packers on an extension, but that he's focused on his play on the field at this point.

"Yes they definitely are," Jones responded, via Will Selva of the NFL Network. "My agent and them are taking care of that. I'm gonna focus on football."

Jones never hinted at having interest in leaving Green Bay, and even said earlier this offseason that he would like to be a Packer for life. He is coming off of a career season in which he racked up over 1,500 yards from scrimmage and 19 total touchdowns, which tied for the league lead in combined rushing and receiving touchdowns. When multiple wide receivers were hampered by injuries, Jones stepped up in a big way to help keep the Packers on track.

Jones was originally selected by the Packers in the fifth round of the 2017 NFL Draft out of UTEP. He made an immediate impact when given the chance, and has improved in each of his three seasons. In 40 career games, Jones has recorded 2,260 rushing yards and 28 touchdowns along with 84 receptions for 702 yards and four touchdowns.

It was interesting how the Packers used their second pick in the 2020 NFL Draft to select running back A.J. Dillon out of Boston College when Matt LaFleur had Jones and Jamaal Williams at his disposal. If you are preparing for your fantasy football draft, CBS NFL Fantasy expert Heath Cummings would like for you to take a moment to think before selecting Jones with your first-round pick. Cummings claims Jones is a candidate for regression, but is still someone who will make a big impact both on the ground and through the air. Just don't expect him to put up career-high numbers for the fourth year in a row.