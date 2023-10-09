Just a week after getting him back on the field, it looks like the Green Bay Packers may once again be without their star running back. According to a report from NFL Media, Aaron Jones is unlikely to play on "Monday Night Football" against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Jones thrashed the Chicago Bears for 127 yards and two touchdowns on only 11 touches back in Week 1, but he suffered a hamstring injury during the game. He was held out of Green Bay's next two contests before returning for the team's Week 4 loss to the Detroit Lions on "Thursday Night Football."

Jones played a limited role in that game, taking only 35% of the team's snaps and gaining 14 total yards on six touches. Apparently, he emerged with the injury still bothering him. He was limited in practices throughout the past week leading up to Mondays game against Las Vegas, and was ultimately listed as questionable.

In Jones' absence, No. 2 back A.J. Dillon struggled badly enough (2.7 yards per carry) that he ended up splitting work with Patrick Taylor in Week 3 rather than carrying the load as he had previously when Jones missed time. The Raiders defense has been extremely vulnerable on the ground and through the air this season, but Jones missing the game would obviously hurt the Packers' prospects of finding success -- especially considering that the team will again be without left tackle David Bakhtiari, who underwent yet another knee surgery and is expected to miss the remainder of the season.