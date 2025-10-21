The Minnesota Vikings have designated star running back Aaron Jones to return from injured reserve, which simultaneously opens the 21-day practice window for him to return. NFL Media's Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday that Jones could return this week against the Los Angeles Chargers on "Thursday Night Football."

Jones was placed on IR following a 22-6 loss to the Atlanta Falcons in Week 2 due to a hamstring injury. Jones has rushed for only 46 yards on 13 carries during the first two games. Jones hauled in three catches for 44 yards -- including a 27-yard touchdown reception in the fourth quarter against the Chicago Bears in Week 1 -- that helped his team pull away for good.

The 30-year-old running back ran for a career-high 1,138 yards in 2024 after signing with Minnesota last offseason following a seven-year stint with the Green Bay Packers to open his career. Jones signed a two-year, $20 million extension through the 2026 season earlier this offseason.

With Jones out, Jordan Mason has been getting a majority of the touches in the backfield. Mason has rushed for 380 yards and four touchdowns, which included a 116-yard outburst in Week 3 against the Cincinnati Bengals in the first game without Jones in the lineup. Mason has rushed for over 50 yards in five of the six games he's played in thus far.

Getting Jones back is a major boost for the Vikings ahead of a critical Week 8 showdown against the Chargers. Minnesota (3-3) has alternated wins and losses this season and has been playing without starting quarterback J.J. McCarthy since that Sept. 14 loss to the Falcons.