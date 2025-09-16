The Minnesota Vikings are placing running back Aaron Jones on injured reserve due to a hamstring injury suffered during his team's 22-6 loss to the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, according to multiple reports. Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell said Monday that Jones was unlikely to play in Week 3 against the Cincinnati Bengals. Now the 30-year-old Jones will be sidelined for at least the next four weeks.

Jones has rushed for only 46 yards on 13 carries through the first two games of the season. Jones hauled in three catches for 44 yards -- including a 27-yard touchdown reception in the fourth quarter against the Chicago Bears in Week 1 -- that helped his team pull away for good. He ran for a career-high 1,138 yards in 2024 after signing with Minnesota last offseason following a seven-year stint with the Green Bay Packers to open his career. Jones signed a two-year, $20 million extension through the 2026 season earlier this offseason.

Can Carson Wentz write his redemption story? How Vikings QB has a big last chance after J.J. McCarthy injury Cody Benjamin

Jordan Mason in line for bigger role for Vikings

With Jones out, Jordan Mason will step into the lead back role in Minnesota. Mason, 26, was acquired via trade from the San Francisco 49ers in March after he ran for a career-high 789 yards during the 2024 campaign. Mason has 98 yards on 24 carries this season for the Vikings (1-1).

Minnesota is also expected to sign Cam Akers as a depth piece on the heels of Jones' injury, per multiple outlets. Akers was a 2020 second-round pick of the Rams, where he played under Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell, then the team's offensive coordinator. Akers was acquired by the Vikings two other times -- in a trade from the Rams early in the 2023 season and then in 2024 in a trade with the Texans. Akers, who has has 2,025 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns in his career, spent this offseason with the Saints but did not make the 53-man roster.

The Vikings are three-point home favorites over the Bengals this weekend, per FanDuel Sportsbook, despite not having Jones and starting quarterback JJ McCarthy available.

McCarthy will miss multiple weeks with an ankle sprain, leaving backup Carson Wentz as the starter. The Bengals will also be playing with a backup QB as Jake Browning takes over for Joe Burrow, who went on IR with a turf toe injury.