The Minnesota Vikings' offense has not gotten off to a strong start to the 2025 season. After a 22-6 loss to the Falcons on Sunday night, they head into Week 3 against the Bengals with plenty of concerns about how they are playing under first-year starter J.J. McCarthy.

Monday's press conference from Kevin O'Connell added to the concerns in Minnesota, as he announced McCarthy is unlikely to play against the Bengals due to an ankle sprain and that running back Aaron Jones, who left Sunday's loss late with a hamstring injury, is unlikely to be in the lineup as well.

The veteran back has been second behind Jordan Mason in carries through the first two weeks, with 13 carries for 46 yards, as well as three receptions for 44 yards and a touchdown. Mason has been the more effective runner, with 98 yards on 24 carries, but Jones' versatility as a receiver is particularly valuable for an offense struggling with consistently moving the ball. Not having that trusted check down target could further put a squeeze on the Vikings' pass game woes.

Without Jones, even more of the burden in the backfield will fall to Mason, as he and Jones are the only two running backs with touches through the first two weeks. Ty Chandler is listed as the No. 3 running back on the depth chart, but has yet to get a carry this season for the Vikings.

On the other side of the field, the Bengals will be dealing with their own offensive challenges as they will be without star quarterback Joe Burrow for three months after having surgery to repair a turf toe injury. As of now, it is expected to be Jake Browning starting against Carson Wentz in Week 3, with Wentz having to take over an offense that is down one of its key weapons.