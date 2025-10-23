The Minnesota Vikings officially activated star running back Aaron Jones off of injured reserve prior to Thursday night's game against the Los Angeles Chargers. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Jones is expected to play on Thursday.

Jones had missed Minnesota's last four games after being placed on injured reserve last month following the Week 2 contest against the Atlanta Falcons. Earlier this week, the team had opened the 21-day practice window for the veteran.

Jones only carried the ball for 46 yards on 13 carries in the opening two weeks this season. The running back also caught three passes for 44 yards, including a 27-yard touchdown reception against the Chicago Bears in Week 1.

The Vikings signed Jones to a one-year contract during the 2024 offseason and Jones ended up rushing for a career-high 1,138 yards that season. Jones chose to remain with Minnesota as he signed a two-year, $20 million contract extension through the 2026 season.

While Jones was on the shelf, the Vikings turned to former San Francisco 49ers running back Jordan Mason, who was acquired in an offseason trade. Mason has racked up 380 yards (4.5 yards per carry) and four touchdowns as the team's primary back. His best performance came in a 48-10 win against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 3 when he rushed for 116 yards and a pair of touchdowns.