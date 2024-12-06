The Minnesota Vikings reached double-digit wins with their 23-22 victory over the Arizona Cardinals last Sunday, but it required a 13-point comeback. Minnesota's offense started slow in Week 13, especially running back Aaron Jones, who fumbled on each of the Vikings' first two possessions, and was briefly sent to the bench.

Vikings fans were likely annoyed by Jones' inability to hang on to the ball, and that includes his own mother. Jones said his mom told him afterward that he needed to be benched!

"She said, 'They needed to sit you down,'" Jones said, via the Minneapolis Star Tribune (H/T NFL.com). "She was like, 'I don't know what's going on, but they need to take him out the game. They need to bench him right now.' Anytime I hear from my mom, it's going to be worse."

"I was like, 'Ah, you know, I gotta learn from it.' She's like, 'You didn't learn last week?'"

Jones has already matched a career high with five fumbles in 2024, while losing three of them. As Jones' mother alluded to, Sunday marked the second straight game he had lost a fumble.

While he started off poorly, Jones redeemed himself by catching the game-winning touchdown with 1:13 remaining in the fourth quarter.