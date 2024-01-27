While the Green Bay Packers proved they're a legit force in the NFC after a strong 2023 season, Aaron Jones has a feeling that 2024 could be even better for them.

The Packers' talented running back recently shared his optimism for next season. Green Bay surprised most by making the playoffs this year, and shocked just about everyone after upsetting the Dallas Cowboys on Super Wild Card Weekend.

"I feel like what we're building here is special," Jones told Larry McCarren on Total Packers, via NFL.com. "You can feel it. You can see it. The chemistry, the bond, the standard that we've set. I feel like with the standard we've set, we know what our expectations are when we come back next year.

"Our standard is high," Jones continued. "We have no reason not to reach that standard every day because we've shown that we can do it this year, and we've shown we can do it game after game after game. We can put it together. I feel like we're gonna be dangerous. We're gonna be special."

Jones' optimism is valid. The Packers were solid across the board last season, which was one of the main reasons for their success. Green Bay finished 12th in the NFL in points scored and 10th in fewest points allowed. After a 3-6 start, the Packers went 6-2 down the stretch that included their playoff-clinching win over the Chicago Bears in Week 18.

They were also the youngest NFL team (average age: 25 years, 214 days) to win a playoff game since the 1970 NFL/AFL merger.

A big reason for Jones' optimism surely has to do with his quarterback, Jordan Love. A first-time starter last season, Love threw 20 touchdowns and just one pick during a nine-game span following Green Bay's 3-6 start. He put on a clinic in the Packers' win over the Cowboys; Love threw three touchdowns and nearly tallied a perfect passer rating.

Jordan Love GB • QB • #10 CMP% 64.2 YDs 4159 TD 32 INT 11 YD/Att 7.18 View Profile

Jones isn't the only one who feels good about Green Bay's future. Brett Favre, a Hall of Fame quarterback who led the Packers to the franchise's third Super Bowl win, said that he "can't wait" to see what the future holds for his former team following last week's loss to the 49ers.

Favre also offered high praise for Love.

"I believe," Favre said to Love via social media, "you can be the best Packer QB yet."