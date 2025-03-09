Aaron Jones parlayed last year's one-year "prove it" deal into a multi-year contract with the Minnesota Vikings. The former Pro Bowl running back is signing a two-year, $20 million deal with the Vikings that includes $13 million guaranteed, according to ESPN.

The longtime Green Bay Packer signed with the Vikings last offseason. During his first season in Minnesota, Jones played in each of the team's 17 regular season games and played an integral role in the team's surprising 14-3 season. Jones ran for a career-high 1,138 yards in addition to catching 51 passes for 408 yards.

Jones, 30, has been one of the NFL's most productive running backs since he entered the NFL in 2017. His 7,078 rushing yards is the fifth-most in the NFL over that span. His 50 rushing touchdowns is the 14-most over that span and is two more than Eagles All-Pro running back Saquon Barkley.

Jones has played a role in the re-emergence of the running back position, along with Barkley, Derrick Henry and Josh Jacobs, who replaced Jones in Green Bay last offseason.

While Jones will remain in Minnesota, the Vikings continue to deal with questions at quarterback, as Sam Darnold remains unsigned with the league's legal tampering period starting on Monday.