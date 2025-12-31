There is no guarantee that Aaron Rodgers will suit up for the 2026 NFL season. His contract with the Pittsburgh Steelers is up at the end of the present campaign, and given his increasing age and that his production has tailed off in the latter stages of his career, retirement may be on the table this offseason. But if Rodgers does desire to play another year, he said he thinks he will have a couple of options.

The path of least resistance would be to re-sign with the Steelers. That would hinge on Pittsburgh being content with fielding a 43-year-old rather than seeking a younger, potential franchise quarterback. It would also be a change of plans of sorts, as Rodgers said last offseason that the reason he and the Steelers agreed to a one-year deal was because he was "pretty sure" this would be his final season in the NFL.

"I'm thinking about this week, but obviously I'm 42-years-old and I'm on a one-year deal, so you know what the situation is," Rodgers said on Wednesday. "Whenever this season ends, I'll be a free agent. That would give me a lot of options if I still want to play. Not a lot of options, but options. I would think maybe one or two if I decide I still want to play."

How many teams would be interested in bringing Rodgers aboard as a starter in 2026 is a grand uncertainty. He could serve as a bridge and a mentor to a younger quarterback, but asking for anything beyond that is putting a lot of faith in the future Hall of Famer returning to his old elite form.

Rodgers is in danger of logging the lowest QBR of his career this season, and the last three years have been his least efficient to date.

Perhaps joining a more refined roster would help Rodgers rekindle some of his old magic, though. He did not exactly have the most prolific supporting casts over his lone full season with the New York Jets and 2025 run with the Steelers.

Rodgers is on pace to record his fewest passing yards over a 16- or 17-game season, and by a significant margin. A loss in Week 18 would eliminate him and the Steelers from playoff contention. But while his first and potentially lone season in Pittsburgh has been far from his best, Rodgers said it has been a worthwhile campaign.

"I've enjoyed this experience," Rodgers said. "Everybody in Pittsburgh has been fantastic to me on and off the field. It's really what I was hoping for from this experience. It's been even better than what I was hoping."

Regardless of when he hangs up his cleats, Rodgers previously said he wishes to finish his career with the Green Bay Packers. Whether that means spending a full season with the franchise that drafted him or inking a ceremonial contract remains to be seen.