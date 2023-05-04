During his first week in New York, Aaron Rodgers attended more offseason workouts with the Jets than he did during his entire 2022 offseason with the Packers.

The four-time MVP has had perfect attendance at practice during his first full week with the Jets, but don't look for that to continue. During an interview with Pat McAfee this week, Rodgers admitted that he'll definitely be skipping out on a few practices over the next month, but he is planning to attend quite a few.

"I'll definitely be here for probably more than half of the remaining days," Rodgers said.

The former Packers quarterback showed up to offseason workouts this week because he wanted to get to know his new teammates after spending the first 18 years of his career in Green Bay.

"I really wanted to be here the first week to get to know the guys and to go through the workouts and be around," Rodgers said. "I have some things planned, I got to miss a few days, but it's been good to be out here with all the guys. I think guys feel the energy that I've been bringing and that I kind of bring on a daily basis and I think there's a lot of excitement around here."

All practices and workouts during the offseason are voluntary, except for mandatory minicamp, which the Jets will be holding from June 13-15. Until then, Rodgers doesn't technically have to show up for anything, as Packers fans know well. During his final season in Green Bay, Rodgers skipped the voluntary portion of the offseason before showing up to mandatory minicamp.

There are three phases to the offseason for each NFL team. The Jets started Phase II on Monday with Rodgers. During that phase, "On-field workouts may include individual or group instruction and drills, as well as 'perfect play drills,' and drills and plays with offensive players lining up across from offensive players and defensive players lining up across from defensive players, conducted at a walk-through pace," according to the NFL.

The rules for Phase II allowed Rodgers to start throwing passes to his new teammates this week.

Phase III for the Jets will kick off on May 22 with the start of OTAs.

So far, Rodgers appears to be having a blast with his new teammates. Over the weekend, he attended a Knicks playoff game and a Rangers playoff game. He then followed that up by attending the team's offseason workouts this week.

"I knew with a new team that I was going to have to be here a little bit more, just to get to know the guys, let them feel the cadence and start to step into the leadership role that is going to be open for my seamless transition there as a quarterback," Rodgers said. "So definitely wanted to be here a little bit more, but I'm still going to take some time and get back out west at some point."

The 39-year-old, who turns 40 in December, likes to spend time out west because that's where he lives and that's where he's done the brunt of his offseason training work in recent years.

"I've spent a lot of time out west over the past few years in the offseason, which honestly has been incredible for me," Rodgers said. "Those workouts out there, the structure is so incredible, I feel like that's what puts me in the best shape to be successful when the season starts."

If Rodgers feels like training out west puts him in the best shape for the season, then the Jets are likely completely on board with him training out there, because they'll certainly want him in the best shape possible when the 2023 season kicks off in September.

Although Rodgers won't be attending every voluntary practice, it shouldn't be a huge deal for New York. For one, he already knows the offense since he's reuniting with Jets offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett, who was his OC in Green Bay. Also, Rodgers has ties to multiple players on the Jets roster, including Allen Lazard, Randall Cobb, Malik Taylor, Tim Boyle and Billy Turner, who were all teammates with him on at one point in Green Bay.