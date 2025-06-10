It took future Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers a while to land with the Pittsburgh Steelers, but now that he has, he's "all in," according to starting center Zach Frazier. The team's new QB addressed the team on Tuesday at the start of minicamp and had an encouraging message for his new teammates.

"He just said he's all in, he's ready to get to work. That was the main message: he's all and ready to go from now on," Frazier said.

The Steelers signed Rodgers to a one-year, $13.65 million deal, with $10 million guaranteed and a maximum value of $19.5 million.

When asked what the offense can be with Rodgers, Frazier said, "Sky's the limit. The goal is to put up a lot of points every game. That's what we're here to do."

The Steelers began OTAs without Rodgers, but Frazier added that Rodgers' history in the league should help with the transition.

"We'll see, I'm sure we'll get it off the ground in training camp, but hopefully not very long. He's played a lot so shouldn't take very long," the center said.

The 23-year-old is entering his second year in the league and is about the snap the ball to a second Super Bowl champion after playing with Russell Wilson last season.

"Myself as a younger kid would be pretty excited about that, I mean, I am too, but yeah, it's pretty cool," Frazier said on playing with two big-name QBs in two years.

Rodgers has an impressive résumé, but signing the 41-year-old, who is two years removed from an Achilles tear, is far from a guarantee that the offense will be successful. While his numbers weren't bad in 2024 -- he finished with 3,897 yards, 28 touchdowns and 11 interceptions -- he was unable to get the New York Jets offense going enough to win games. The Jets finished 5-12 in Rodgers only full year starting for the team.