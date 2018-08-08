Aaron Rodgers and Jarvis Landry went off on their teammates, and it was totally warranted
Rodgers called out some of his younger receivers, while Landry sounded off on 'Hard Knocks'
Tuesday was a great day for anyone that loves training camp drama. First, Aaron Rodgers sounded off on his teammates for their "piss poor" effort in practice. Then, in the first episode of "Hard Knocks" on HBO, Jarvis Landry made sure that players on the Browns know that if they're not hurt, they'd better be practicing. It was a profanity-laced tirade in which Landry made sure his teammates knew he wasn't going to put up with people taking days off.
Verbal lashings are relatively out of character for Rodgers, who is generally soft-spoken about his Packer teammates. He usually prefers to quip about someone who isn't putting in the effort, but perhaps he's a bit more tense about this year after missing all of 2017 with a broken collarbone.
On Wednesday's "Off the Bench" podcast, Danny Kanell and Raja Bell talked about both players' comments. They started with Rodgers' comments, pondering on what emboldened him to speak about his teammates that way and what impact his comments can have on younger players. Then, Kanell and Bell talked about Landry's rant. They react to both, and give their takes on each.
Listen and Subscribe to Off The Bench with Kanell & Bell: iTunes | Stitcher | TuneIn
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Talented Rams lack depth behind Goff
Despite all the talent L.A. has collected its backup QBs are a big unknown, and more observations...
-
Preseason All-AFC South team
Jaguars are loaded on defense, Titans have strong offensive line
-
Aaron Rodgers rips younger teammates
The Packers quarterback was not a happy camper Tuesday
-
Cardinals selling absurdly big burger
The Cardinals will give you a prize if you can finish this burger
-
Incognito goes nuclear on Mike Zimmer
Richie Incognito probably just killed his chances of ever playing for the Vikings
-
Browns rookie cited for drug possession
After a troubled college career, Antonio Callaway is in trouble again