Aaron Rodgers and Jarvis Landry went off on their teammates, and it was totally warranted

Tuesday was a great day for anyone that loves training camp drama. First, Aaron Rodgers sounded off on his teammates for their "piss poor" effort in practice. Then, in the first episode of "Hard Knocks" on HBO, Jarvis Landry made sure that players on the Browns know that if they're not hurt, they'd better be practicing. It was a profanity-laced tirade in which Landry made sure his teammates knew he wasn't going to put up with people taking days off.

Verbal lashings are relatively out of character for Rodgers, who is generally soft-spoken about his Packer teammates. He usually prefers to quip about someone who isn't putting in the effort, but perhaps he's a bit more tense about this year after missing all of 2017 with a broken collarbone.

On Wednesday's "Off the Bench" podcast, Danny Kanell and Raja Bell talked about both players' comments. They started with Rodgers' comments, pondering on what emboldened him to speak about his teammates that way and what impact his comments can have on younger players. Then, Kanell and Bell talked about Landry's rant. They react to both, and give their takes on each.

