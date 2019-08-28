Aaron Rodgers and Packers quarterbacks dress as 'Happy Gilmore' characters for team event

The characters of Happy Gilmore, I mean the Green Bay Packers quarterbacks, made an unforgettable entrance to the team's annual welcome back luncheon. Aaron Rodgers and the gang decided to get into character to honor the 1996 movie, and they nailed it.

Rodgers was joined by DeShone Kizer, Tim Boyle and Manny Wilkins, put on a performance, honoring the expressions and mannerisms of the characters, as they walked into the event. Boyle went as Gilmore complete with the "Subway" shirt and backwards hat, Kizer portrayed Gilmore's golfing mentor Chubbs Peterson, and Wilkins was acting as Gilmore's caddy. QB1 Rodgers was Hal L., ya know the mean boss who orders around Gilmore's grandmother at the nursing home, and his mustache was perfect. We're in his world now.

The four posed for a serious, yet "Happy", photo together to show off their outfits. Adam Sandler would approve.

The future gold jacket wearing quarterback is known for dressing up and bringing some humor to the annual team lunch and I'm sure the group did lots of planning to get these character looks just right. Last year, Rodgers went with an all denim look complete with a cowboy hat and a bolo tie. He may already be prepping outfits for next season's event.

The 35-year-old will soon put his fun side on the back burner as he heads into his 15th season in the NFL. The Packers open up the NFL regular season Thursday night, Sept. 5 against the division rival Chicago Bears.