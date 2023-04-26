Aaron Rodgers has arrived to his new home. Two days after the trade from the Green Bay Packers became official, the quarterback made his first visit to the New York Jets facilities.

This is where Rodgers wanted to be, making his intentions to play with the team public this offseason. The 39-year-old walked in wearing Jets gear and a smile.

"He's here" the official Jets Twitter account wrote.

They also complimented his new wardrobe choices.

Rodgers got started with the meet-and-greets early, including a welcome from head coach Robert Saleh, general manager Joe Douglas and offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett.

Jets owner Woody Johnson shared the video on Twitter, writing "Welcome to 1 Jets Dr. [Rodgers]."

The arrival of Rodgers comes with high expectations for the Jets, who are now predicted to have a more successful season than they have in recent years. Anything less than a trip to the playoffs will make the season a bust, now that they have a Super Bowl champion leading their offense.

The future Hall of Famer will get started with his new squad as he tries to change the narrative of how the Jets are viewed. He is reuniting with Hackett, who was his offensive coordinator in Green Bay. Rodgers' offense will consist of running backs Breece Hall and Michael Carter and wide receivers Garrett Wilson, Allen Lazard, Corey Davis and Mecole Hardman, to name a few of the faces he will be on the field with in 2023. Zach Wilson will be the backup quarterback.

Rodgers spent the first 18 years of his career with the Packers, who drafted him in 2005.