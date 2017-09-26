Aaron Rodgers asks Packers fans to join in team's unity display on Thursday

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers said the team will continue to lock arms in a display of unity during the national anthem, as it did this past Sunday, and he invited Packers fans in Green Bay to join them in that gesture when they take on the Chicago Bears this Thursday.

"This is about equality," Rodgers said, per USA Today. "This is about unity and love and growing together as a society, and starting a conversation around something that may be a little bit uncomfortable for people. But we've got to come together and talk about these things and grow as a community, as a connected group of individuals in our society, and we're going to continue to show love and unity. And this week we're going to ask the fans to join in as well and come together and show people that we can be connected and we can grow together."

The Packers were one of many teams that chose to lock arms on the sideline in a "display of unity" during the national anthem, a decision that stemmed from what Rodgers termed a fantastic meeting among Packers players, in which they discussed a plethora of issues. ("Display/show of unity" has become the NFL's preferred term for national anthem demonstrations, as can be seen on its official Twitter account and that of Rodger Goodell.) Prior to the game, Rodgers posted an Instagram photo of himself and members of the Packers wide receiver corps kneeling, using the hash tags #unity, #brotherhood, #family, #dedication, and #love.

#unity #brotherhood #family #dedication #love # A post shared by Aaron Rodgers (@aaronrodgers12) on Sep 24, 2017 at 6:34am PDT

Rodgers also noted that the Packers' decision to lock arms in this manner has nothing to do with the military or the flag itself, contrary to what many that are opposed to the anthem demonstrations might believe. It remains to be seen what kind of reaction the Packers will receive during the national anthem on Thursday, and whether any -- or how many -- Packers fans will join them in their actions.