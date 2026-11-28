Based on how they played Friday, it seems like the Pittsburgh Steelers have already put the Aaron Rodgers drama behind them, but the same can't be said for the four-time NFL MVP.

Rodgers has taken some heat this week for breaking the sanctity of the locker room and he decided to respond to that accusation by sending a text message to Al Michaels, who was on the call for Pittsburgh's Black Friday game against the Broncos.

During the fourth quarter of the Amazon Prime stream, Michaels read out loud what Rodgers had sent him.

"A lot of talk about the sanctity of the locker room," Michaels said of what Rodgers wrote. "The code or sanctity exists to protect the integrity of the locker room, not to provide immunity from accountability for its leadership. They took this public. Never heard from the head coach. Then they leaked at 11 p.m. They also barred me from the facility. That's why I went to [Pat] McAfee."

It's a short text, but there's a lot to unpack here.

For one, let's start with the fact Rodgers claims he was "barred'' from the team facility. The Steelers announced Rodgers' benching at 11:10 p.m. ET on Tuesday and they did that even though no one in the organization had actually spoken to Rodgers before the announcement came out (They did speak with his agent, though).

Steelers coach Mike McCarthy made the decision to bench Rodgers after the QB gave him an ultimatum at some point on Tuesday: relinquish play-calling duties or release him. Although Rodgers didn't get released at that point, that did lead to his benching.

The QB didn't show up for practice on Wednesday, and according to multiple reports, that was because the team had excused him from practice, but according to Rodgers, it was because he was banned from the facility.

The Steelers' decision to lock Rodgers out is why he ultimately chose to talk to Pat McAfee on Wednesday. The interview was a wild ride, with Rodgers throwing out multiple accusations at Mike McCarthy, including that he had missed meetings, fallen asleep during meetings and skipped walk-throughs.

Just hours after the interview with McAfee ended, Rodgers was released.

During Thursday's slate of Thanksgiving games, Rodgers was called out by Tom Brady for breaking the "sanctity" of the NFL locker room, and an accusation like that from Brady likely rubbed Rodgers the wrong way, which would explain why he used Brady's wording in his text to Michaels.

Based on Rodgers' claim, he may not have done the McAfee interview if he hadn't been barred from the facility, and if there had been no interview, this situation might have turned out differently. But it also seems Rodgers was determined to burn every bridge on his way out of town, so it's hard to say whether things would have turned out differently.

Either way, the Steelers have moved on from the former quarterback and they did so in dominant fashion by beating the Denver Broncos 27-5 on Friday.