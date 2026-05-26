Aaron Rodgers could become rare QB to beat every NFL team, but there's only one improbable way it can happen

There are 32 teams in the NFL, and over the course of his career, Aaron Rodgers has beaten 31 of them. With Rodgers announcing that he plans to retire at the end of the 2026 season, he'll have one last chance to become just the fifth quarterback in NFL history to beat all 32 teams.

Heading into the 2026 season, only four quarterbacks have beaten all 32 teams: Tom Brady, Peyton Manning, Drew Brees and Brett Favre. (Joe Montana and Fran Tarkenton are kind of in the club, too. They never got a chance to beat all 32 teams, but they did record at least one win against the 28 teams that existed during their careers.)

If Rodgers joins this list in what would likely be his final season, it would almost certainly go down as the most memorable year of his career because of who he would need to beat and where he would have to beat them.

The one team Rodgers still has to beat

In 21 seasons, Rodgers has beaten 31 teams. There's only one left for him to take down: his former team, the Green Bay Packers.

During his first season with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2025, Rodgers got a shot at beating the Packers, but Green Bay came out on top, 35-25. Rodgers got outplayed by Jordan Love, who threw for 360 yards and three touchdowns while the four-time MVP finished with just 219 yards and two touchdowns.

Unfortunately for Rodgers, the Steelers are not scheduled to play the Packers this year, which means there's only one way he'll get another crack at his former team in what will almost certainly be his final NFL season: The Steelers would have to face the Packers in the Super Bowl.

If that happens, Rodgers would have a chance to go out by beating his former team in the ultimate revenge game. It wouldn't just be a revenge game for Rodgers, either. The Steelers also hired Mike McCarthy, making it a revenge game for him as well. McCarthy spent 13 seasons as Green Bay's head coach before the team fired him in 2018.

During their time together in Green Bay, Rodgers and McCarthy won just one Super Bowl, and in an ironic twist, that victory came against the Steelers in Super Bowl XLV.

Rodgers would happily beat any team in the Super Bowl, but if he wants to retire with at least one win over all 32 teams, he'll have to beat the Packers.

Where Aaron Rodgers currently ranks among all-time quarterbacks as he heads into final season Bryan DeArdo

Rodgers has a financial incentive to win the Super Bowl

With only one Lombardi Trophy in 21 seasons, Rodgers likely doesn't need any financial motivation to win another Super Bowl, but the Steelers gave him some anyway. The four-time MVP signed a one-year deal with Pittsburgh worth up to $25 million. He'll earn $22.5 million during the season, but he can also make up to $2.5 million in bonus money, with every bonus tied to playoff wins (via Pro Football Talk):

$625,000 for advancing past the wild card round

$625,000 for a divisional round win

$625,000 for an AFC Championship win

$625,000 for a Super Bowl win

The Steelers won the AFC North in Rodgers' first season with the team last year, but they didn't advance in the playoffs. If Rodgers wants to cash in on any of those bonuses, Pittsburgh will have to make it out of the wild card round.

If the Steelers end up beating the Packers in the Super Bowl, Rodgers would ride off into the sunset with an extra $2.5 million in his pocket.

Odds of a Steelers-Packers Super Bowl

Although beating the Packers would be a fitting way for Rodgers to end his career, oddsmakers don't see it happening.

The Steelers' odds of winning the AFC sit at +2200 (via DraftKings

The Packers' odds of winning the NFC are +800, which are actually the fourth-best in the conference, so Green Bay is clearly viewed as one of the top teams in the NFC.

Of course, the +2200 odds represent Pittsburgh's chances of reaching the Super Bowl. The Steelers' odds of winning the Super Bowl are +5000 (bet $100 to win $5,000 if Pittsburgh wins it all), which are tied for the 19th-best odds overall.

You can also bet on the exact Super Bowl matchup, and based on the odds, the Steelers beating the Packers is viewed as a highly improbable outcome. The odds of Pittsburgh beating Green Bay in the Super Bowl are +45000, meaning you'd win $45,000 on a $100 bet if it hit. If you bet $5,555 on the Steelers to beat the Packers, you'd win roughly $2.5 million if it happened, which is the same amount Rodgers would earn in bonus money.

Basically, Rodgers could become the fifth quarterback in NFL history to beat all 32 teams, but as you can see, the odds are stacked against him. If it does happen, though, it would likely go down as the most memorable final game for a player in NFL history.