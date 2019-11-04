Aaron Rodgers believes Packers listened to chatter too much: 'This was a slice of humble pie'

The Green Bay Packers did not look anywhere near the team that started 7-1 on the season Sunday, getting dominated on both sides of the ball in a surprising 26-11 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. The loss was one the Packers didn't see coming, especially after starting the season outscoring their opponents by 52 points with their lone loss coming by seven points to the Philadelphia Eagles (a game which they were just a few yards away from tying the game in the final minute).

It's easy to see why Green Bay felt confident against a Los Angeles team that was 3-5 and their lone win in a month coming off a missed kick that would have been a game-winner for an opposing team. On top of all that, Packers fans invaded the Chargers home stadium -- creating what was essentially a home game for Green Bay. The Packers bought into their own hype. Rodgers knew it.

"This is a good slice of humble pie for us," Rodgers said, via Rob Demovsky of ESPN. "We're kind of rolling, 7-1, and starting to listen to the chatter maybe a little too much. I think this will be a good thing for us. We'll regroup, go back home and play another good team [Carolina] before the bye."

The Packers offense was rolling heading into the Chargers game, scoring 73 points and averaging 427.5 yards per game over the last two games. Green Bay could only muster 50 yards in the first half and 184 total yards in the game, failing to score a touchdown until 6:21 left in the game, training 26-3 at that point.

Green Bay averaged 3.8 yards per play and went 2 of 10 on third down. The Packers had just 139 passing yards and 45 rushing yards as Rodgers played his worst game of the season, going 23 of 35 for 161 yards and a touchdown.

The Packers may have been caught looking ahead on the calendar. They host the Carolina Panthers next week before heading into their bye week. After the bye, Green Bay has a showdown with the undefeated San Francisco 49ers.

"I think it can happen to any team," Rodgers said. "I don't think it was complacency at all. Whether it was the trip, not everybody taking care of themselves the right way over the two days or we were just tired or the differences in temperature, but those are just excuses.

"The facts are that we weren't locked in from the start, and that's a little disappointing."