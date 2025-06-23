A myriad of reasons explain why Aaron Rodgers' tenure with the New York Jets was unsuccessful and short-lived, but the four-time MVP apparently was never on the same page with his former team's offensive scheme, according to close friend and former NFL player Mark Schlereth.

Rodgers, 41, signed a one-year deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers earlier this month after a forgettable stretch with the Jets.

"One thing Aaron and I had a conversation about when he was with the Jets was how abysmal the run game was, and how schematically, it made no sense," Schlereth said during an episode of the Stinkin' Truth Podcast. "I brought up the conversation, I started the conversation and then Aaron went on about a 25-minute diatribe on their run game. I was watching the Jets last year, it was the worst schematic run game I've ever watched in the NFL.

"I kept watching plays … there's a difference between having guys that can't block people, but having your players do things that make zero sense. Why in the world would you block this this way? This scheme has zero chance of being successful."

The Jets ranked second-to-last in the NFL last season with 91.8 rushing yards per game.

"He went on this diatribe about the dysfunction of what (the Jets) were trying to accomplish and all these different things," Schlereth said.

Ironically, Rodgers was the leading cog in New York hiring Nathaniel Hackett as its new offensive coordinator ahead of the 2023 season, Rodgers' first with the Jets after an illustrious career with the Green Bay Packers. Hackett previously worked with Rodgers in Green Bay over a successful three-year stretch which included consecutive MVP seasons and the pair seemingly were in step with one another.

Without a semblance of a rushing attack last season, Rodgers finished with a total QBR of 48.0, his second-lowest grade over a full campaign during his career. Over 17 games, Rodgers threw for 3,897 yards with 28 touchdowns and 11 interceptions, missing the playoffs for the third consecutive season.