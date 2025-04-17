Aaron Rodgers doesn't have an NFL team for the 2025 season, and he may not have one for a while. The former MVP finally broke his silence on his current standing and future while joining the "Pat McAfee Show" on Thursday, however, clearing the air on months of reports and rumors regarding his plans.

Here's a roundup of Rodgers' most notable comments:

On his current whereabouts: "I'm in Malibu. ... I live kind of a quiet life. ... It's been an interesting break for me." Rodgers added that he's been "working out" while focusing plenty on his personal life.

On his hesitance to make a decision on his NFL future: "I'm in a different phase of my life. I'm 41 years old. I'm in a serious relationship. ... To make a commitment to a team is a big thing, whether you're a first-year player or a 20-year vet. I had a lot of great conversations with a lot of teams. Not one of those was the Jets, because that wasn't a great conversation. ... [But] I'm open to anything and attached to nothing. So yeah, retirement could still be a possibility. But right now my focus is on ... my personal life."

On his contract demands: "I told every single one of the teams, it's not about the money ... I'll play for [$10 million], I don't care." Rodgers reiterated later that he's literally offered to play for $10 million in 2025, which would make him the lowest-paid starting quarterback in the NFL other than those on rookie contracts.

On his exit from the Jets: Rodgers didn't mince his words when he discussed the end of an "interesting two years" in New York, describing a tenuous meeting with new Jets coach Aaron Glenn prior to free agency: "I figured that when I flew across the country on my own dime, that there was gonna be a conversation." Rodgers alleged that "20 seconds" into a sit-down with both Glenn and new general manager Darren Mougey, Glenn questioned whether Rodgers still desired to play, then informed him the Jets were "going in a different direction." Glenn also implied he'd be worried about Rodgers potentially undermining his leadership during team meetings, the quarterback said: "I [didn't] want any part of that. It was already a debacle."

On teams he's met with during free agency: Rodgers confirmed he had a "great conversation" with New York Giants coach Brian Daboll, a "beautiful football mind." He also called Minnesota Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell a "buddy of mine," saying they regularly talk during the NFL season. He also confirmed he visited the Pittsburgh Steelers and "tried to do that as quietly as possible."

On the remaining possibility of playing for the Steelers: Rodgers said he's spoken with coach Mike Tomlin "many times" in addition to his visit to team facilities, saying Tomlin is "more [impressive] than I even thought from afar." He added that he visited in part to know "what life would be like in Pittsburgh."

On a possible deadline for joining the Steelers: "This entire time, I haven't felt like I've owed anybody any decision at any point. ... I've been upfront with them about them. ... I've said, listen, if you need to move on, by all means. ... There's been no deadline. ... I am trying to be open to everything and not specifically attached to anything ... I'm not holding anybody hostage. ... When the commitment is made, it has to be an 'all-in' type of commitment. ... I don't think it was fair to the Steelers or anyone while I'm dealing with a lot off the field [to make that commitment]. ... The people that need to know, know."

Rodgers' comments come not long after some who'd spoken to the quarterback during free agency suggested the former MVP was more likely to retire than sign with a non-Super Bowl-contending team. That sentiment emerged after weeks of mostly silence from Rodgers' camp, despite Pittsburgh Steelers owner Art Rooney II indicating at the NFL's annual meeting in early April that the quarterback was on track to sign with the club in the near future.