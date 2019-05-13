Aaron Rodgers briefly appears in the penultimate episode of 'Game of Thrones'; here's a look

The penultimate episode of HBO's "Game of Thrones" is generating quite a bit of controversy online. Said controversy is largely about whether certain plot developments received enough build-up or stayed true to the series' core characters, but if you were only paying attention to the mass destruction onscreen during the episode, you may have missed a cameo by Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Rodgers could be briefly spotted portraying an archer in the Lannister army. In the screenshot below, you can see Rodgers as the third archer from the right.

Rodgers himself posted a behind the scenes pic on Instagram.

"It was just for a few seconds, but I'll always be thankful to have been on the penultimate episode of @gameofthrones #crazyepisodetonight #🔥🔥🔥🔥," Rodgers wrote in a caption.

Based on what happened throughout the episode, it seems fairly likely that Rodgers' character is no longer alive. It's just too bad his expert accuracy and strong downfield arm could not save the rest of the citizens of King's Landing.