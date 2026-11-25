The Pittsburgh Steelers made one of the most shocking moves of the NFL season on Tuesday night when they decided to bench Aaron Rodgers in favor of Mason Rudolph for Friday's game against the Broncos.

When the announcement came out at 11:10 p.m. ET, the Steelers didn't offer any reason for the benching, but one person close to Rodgers has a theory on why the QB was benched and that's his brother, Jordan Rodgers.

The younger Rodgers brother believes that Steelers general manager Omar Khan may have played a part in the decision. With the Steelers playing on Friday this week, they held a practice on Tuesday and Aaron took all of the first team reps during that session, which made the decision to bench him so bizarre.

Jordan thinks Steelers general manager Omar Khan may have played a part in decision to bench his brother.

"Remember, yesterday was not a normal Tuesday," Jordan said on Wednesday's edition of ESPN's Get Up. "So there was a practice yesterday where presumably Aaron was the starter for the entire practice, so something had to happen. Him and Mike [McCarthy] have been together so long, the conversations have spanned every aspect of what you could with a head coach and a quarterback, so I don't think that was the issue. To me, this has to be a Omar Khan thing."

It's certainly an interesting theory. As Jordan noted, Aaron spent 13.5 seasons with McCarthy, so the two of them have been through some battles together. Also, McCarthy had declared Rodgers as his starter on Monday when he was asked if there was any thought about benching his quarterback.

As for Khan, Rodgers did seem to take a subtle shot at the front office over the handling of Max Hurleman. The Steelers QB is a big fan of the second-year receiver and he made it clear that he was not happy about the fact that Hurleman didn't get a chance to play until Week 11 (The receiver spent the first 10 weeks of the season on the practice squad).

Hurleman ended up being one of the few bright spots for the Steelers in their 19-16 loss to the Eagles, leading the team with six receptions for 61 yards and his first career touchdown.

"I think it's as much for him as it is for everybody else upstairs making decisions. You know, I think everyone thought before the injury in camp that he was a 53 (roster) guy," Rodgers said of Hurleman. "I know the guys in our room did for sure. So for him to go out there and finally get elevated and go out and play the way he played was not surprising to any of us but great for his confidence and a great reminder for the folks upstairs what kind of player he is."

Aaron was presumably referring to Khan and the Steelers' front office when he mentioned the "Folks upstairs."

It's unclear whether Khan had anything to do with the decision to bench Aaron, but, either way, he deserved much of the blame for how the season is going, according to Jordan.

"This season, the lack of success, to me, is more of an indictment on Omar Khan and how he constructed this roster because they're in the middle of the last dance and rebuild," Jordan said. "And it was a bad combination to be in that spot, but you trade away arguably your two best players in George Pickens and then Joey Porter Jr. on the other side. You got a draft pick in the fourth round as a kick returner (Kaden Wetjen) that can't even return kicks anymore that can't impact the Steelers wide receiver room, there's problems everywhere. So to me, Mason's not solving that this week."

Jordan also said that if you're going to bench Aaron, it doesn't make much sense to give the job to Rudolph.

"I look at this roster and I go, I would've been less surprised waking up hearing Will Howard or Drew Allar was the starter," Jordan said. "If you need a quarterback that's a little younger, that can move around a little bit more, or you're looking to the future, that would make more sense, but their lack of success this year -- and Aaron hasn't played great the last couple weeks -- but there was also a month ago when we're saying, 'He looks like vintage. He's moving around better. He's got three touchdowns in a row for three weeks in a row.'"

Jordan had actually been estranged from Aaron for several years, but at some point over the past few months, the two made up, with Aaron even visiting Jordan last week while his younger brother was working a game as an ESPN announcer.