The Green Bay Packers are struggling, sitting at 3-4 and coming off three straight losses to the New York Giants, New York Jets and Washington Commanders. The Packers are tied for second in their division and in unfamiliar territory with serious offensive struggles.

Aaron Rodgers is clearly frustrated with how the team is playing and he is not staying quiet on his opinions.

While on The Pat McAfee show, Rodgers called for some of his teammates to get fewer reps if they're struggling, though he did not mention any by name.

Rodgers' former teammate Greg Jennings, a standout receiver with the Packers from 2006-12, heard his comments and has an issue with the reigning league MVP airing the Packers' dirty laundry in public.

"You can't do this ... You can't sit down on a show and start talking about who should and shouldn't be playing because of mental errors," Jennings said, via Fox Sports' Carmen Vitali.

On Tuesday, Rodgers said, "We had so many just mental errors and mistakes. It's not the type of football we're used to playing over the years ... I think guys who are making too many mistakes shouldn't be playing. Gotta start cutting some reps. And maybe guys who aren't playing, give them a chance."

Rodgers continued, saying, "It's definitely not just one play here or there. It's 20% of the time. If we have 50 plays and we have 10 missed assignments or mental errors, that's 20% of the time. That's way too high. In the past we're looking more like, less than 10%, so that gives us a really good chance to be successful. Twenty percent, that's way too high. That's one play a series where you're really making it tough on yourself. So we've got to fix that."

A team that is already getting criticism from fans and the media, and knows their struggles exist, probably doesn't appreciate their quarterback ripping them apart in public.

Typically these type of comments would stay internal. Upsetting teammates who are already frustrated is usually not the way to improve.

Rodgers this season is averaging fewest points per game of his career, has the lowest quarterback rating of his career, is on the first three-game losing streak of his career, and Green Bay's 18.3 points per game average is the fewest in a seven-start span in his career.