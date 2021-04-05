Aaron Rodgers got away from the gridiron in recent weeks for a unique offseason activity: the Packers quarterback is guest hosting "Jeopardy!" But even the answer-and-question world at Sony Picture Studios could not offer Rodgers an escape from reminders of his team's postseason shortcomings.

During Monday's "Jeopardy!" episode -- the first of 10 Rodgers is guest hosting-- a contestant brought up the Packers' NFC Championship Game loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Specifically, two-time champion Scott Shewfelt reminded Rodgers of head coach Matt Lafleur's decision to kick a field goal with his team trailing by eight points against the Bucs in January. Instead of going for it on 4th-and-goal from the 8-yard line late in the fourth quarter, Lafleur decided to kick and Rodgers never got the ball back as Tom Brady and company won the game, and, eventually, Super Bowl LV.

"Who wanted to kick that field goal?" Shewfelt wrote down as his throwaway response in Final Jeopardy. Rodgers took the question in stride, laughing and acknowledging, "that should be correct."

Rodgers is the latest in a series of "Jeopardy!" guest hosts as the show searches for a permanent replacement for Alex Trebek, who died at 80 in November. Rodgers, a longtime fan of the show and former winner on "Celebrity Jeopardy!," said he studied and prepared for the guest hosting duty out of his respect for Trebek.

"I think just respect, just respect for the position," Rodgers told the show about what he wanted to bring to his guest hosting stint. "Alex did it with such grace and humility. I just wanted to bring the same type of approach to let you people know I was focused, that I cared about it, that I loved the game, and I wanted to do him justice."

Rodgers will guest host 10 episodes in total, stretching from April 5-16, and we explained why Rodgers makes a great host here. Hopefully his run on "Jeopardy!" ends better than the Packers' run in the playoffs.