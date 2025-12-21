The Chicago Bears registered one of the greatest comebacks in franchise history on Saturday night, as they defeated the rival Green Bay Packers in overtime, 22-16. The Bears trailed by 10 points approaching the two-minute warning, but a recovered onside kick and a clutch fourth-and-4 touchdown pass from Caleb Williams got Chicago to overtime, where Williams hit DJ Moore for a game-winning 46-yard touchdown that shook the Windy City.

While the Bears are basking in a victory that moved them to the No. 2 seed in the NFC for the time being, they can officially clinch a playoff spot on Sunday, but will need some help from an old rival: Aaron Rodgers.

Rodgers' Pittsburgh Steelers take on the Detroit Lions Sunday, and if the Packers legend were to lead the Steelers to a victory in Detroit, it would officially clinch a playoff spot for the Bears. Some joke that Rodgers is the "owner" of the Bears, as he holds a 24-5 record against Chicago in his career. Despite their history, Bears fans may be pulling for Rodgers this week.

It would be considered quite an upset if the Steelers were to defeat the Lions, as Detroit is a 7.5-point favorite over at FanDuel Sportsbook. Still, Rodgers has played well over the last two weeks, completing 75% of his passes for 508 yards, three touchdowns and zero interceptions in wins over the Baltimore Ravens and Miami Dolphins. Ten years ago this month, Rodgers pulled off the "Miracle in Motown" by throwing a 61-yard touchdown to Richard Rodgers on the last play of the game. Maybe there's some magic left.

NFC playoff picture entering Sunday

*Bold indicates playoff spot clinched