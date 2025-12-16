From the frozen tundra of Lambeau Field to frigid temperatures in Pittsburgh, Aaron Rodgers is a pro when the weather turns with the calendar. When quarterback production often diminishes in sub-freezing weather, the four-time NFL MVP almost always shows out, and Rodgers delivered another vintage performance in the cold Monday night in a 28-15 victory over the Miami Dolphins.

The elements have never bothered Rodgers, who passed Peyton Manning for the third-most career games with multiple passing touchdowns in NFL history (166) after finishing 23 of 27 for 224 yards and two scores against the Dolphins.

"I'm a California kid, but I've always enjoyed playing in the cold weather," Rodgers said. "I feel like there can be some advantages to the offense, especially when you're playing on a field that's a little beat up or super slick like Green Bay became over the years. So, I've always enjoyed that. I'm gifted with hands that can handle a cold ball and a ball that's a little slick when the weather gets cold like this.

"So, I've always been able to throw pretty good, but it doesn't tell the whole story. There was some nice catches. There was some good adjustments. There were some dink and dunks. But I knew I needed to be efficient today."

Rodgers completed 13 straight passes at one point against the Dolphins and his 85.2% success rate was the second-highest of his career in a single game. Rodgers' season-high 125.9 passer rating came during a critical point in the season in a must-win for the Steelers (8-6) to stay atop the AFC North.

Rodgers at 32 degrees or below all-time

Record 24-8 Completion rate 65.6% Yards per attempt 8.1 Passing yards per game 260.9 TD/INT 69/12

Monday night's temperature was 16 degrees at kickoff, a number that doomed Miami. The Dolphins have now lost 14 straight games in weather 40 or below and Pittsburgh took full advantage as temperatures further dipped in the second half.

Both of Rodgers' touchdown passes came during a decisive third quarter, his first to Marquez Valdes-Scantling from 19 yards out and final going to DK Metcalf to push the Steelers' lead to 21-3. Since losing consecutive games to drop to 6-6 overall and weaken playoff hopes, Pittsburgh's back-to-back wins have pushed the Steelers to the No. 4 seed in the AFC as the projected divisional champions.

There's three games to play, including the Week 18 finale at home against the Baltimore Ravens that could decide a playoff spot.

"Yeah, I mean these are two huge games. Obviously, the division game is the most important game, but these guys had won four straight coming in," Rodgers said. "We know, well, some of us know about the first way to get to the playoffs is to win your division. Having beaten Baltimore already and there's obviously tiebreakers that come into effect, including division record, conference record. So, winning your AFC games are really important. Keeping the one-game lead plus the head to head is big as well."

Strengthening Pittsburgh's chances is the fact the Steelers' final two games after next week's battle at the Detroit Lions will be played outdoors. The trip to Cleveland will be frigid -- with possible snow -- on Dec. 28 while Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh should be frozen when the Ravens come calling.

"I think he's the best quarterback to ever play this game," said Valdes-Scantling, who also played with Rodgers previously in Green Bay. "I don't care if he's 65 years old or not, he can still spin the ball and he's always playing chess with the defense."