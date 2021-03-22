Remember the Green Bay Packers? It's alright if you may have forgotten about our beloved cheeseheads as they've flown under the radar for most of the offseason to this point. Sure, they were able to re-sign star running back Aaron Jones but the Packers have yet to sign any free agent that played for a different team in 2020. What's the holdup? According to Michael Silver of the NFL Network, Green Bay is trying to negotiate a restructured contract with quarterback Aaron Rodgers to free up some cap space.

Rodgers is in the midst of a four-year, $134 million extension he signed with the Packers back in 2018 and is under contract through the 2023 season. The reigning league MVP accounts for approximately $37.5 million against Green Bay's salary cap for the 2021 season, which is a number that the club is seemingly looking to decrease. As things stand currently, the Packers have around $3.8 million in space, which is hardly enough to bring in any sort of impact players that are sitting on the open market and not accounting for the upcoming 2021 rookie class.

As Silver notes in his report, it will be fascinating to see how a revamped contract for Rodgers is structured, if it actually comes to fruition. How the Packers map out the next few years of Rodgers' deal could very well be an indicator of how the club sees their window with the 37-year-old. Right now, Green Bay will be able to clear around $22 million off the cap if they were to move off of Rodgers next offseason. If the club still gives itself that flexibility to potentially move off Rodgers and onto 2020 first-round pick Jordan Love, that could be an indicator that a change is looming at some point soon.

Aaron Rodgers GB • QB • 12 CMP% 70.7 YDs 4299 TD 48 INT 5 YD/Att 8.17 View Profile

Over the last two seasons, Green Bay has been knocking on the door of the Super Bowl, reaching the NFC Championship in back-to-back years. During that time, Rodgers has played at an elite level and covered up a lot of deficiencies on the Packers rosters. Even with that stellar play, however, there has seemingly been an elephant in the room in the form of a reset. The drafting of Love sparked that discussion last offseason and there was also some brief scuttlebutt this offseason where the two sides could potentially part, which has since been dispelled.

No matter what the future beyond the 2021 seasons holds, however, Rodgers seems to be firmly entrenched as Green Bay's quarterback next season and a restructured contract could give them the ammo necessary to add pieces that can finally get them over the hump and playing for a Lombardi Trophy in the Super Bowl again.