After the Pittsburgh Steelers got jumped by the Philadelphia Eagles for the right to draft USC wide receiver Makai Lemon, they ensured something similar won't happen with free agent quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Pittsburgh placed the seldom-used right-of-first refusal tag on Rodgers, per CBS NFL Insider Jonathan Jones. Rodgers can receive a raise of around 10% on the tag, which would push his 2026 salary to around $15 million, up from the $13.65 million he received in 2025. Thanks to this tender, the Steelers can match any contract offer another team gives Rodgers, and if he is not signed once training camp begins, Pittsburgh gets exclusive negotiating rights with the four-time NFL MVP. If Rodgers ends up signing with another squad, the Steelers are now eligible to receive a compensatory draft pick in 2027.

The usage of this tender is rare, but it has been done before. The New England Patriots placed the same tender on running back LeGarrette Blount in the 2017 offseason after he led the NFL with 18 rushing touchdowns in 2016. Despite New England doing so, Blount departed for the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Steelers seek quarterback continuity after they won their first AFC North division title since 2020. Veteran Mason Rudolph, 2025 sixth-round pick Will Howard and 2026 third-round pick Drew Allar represent the Pittsburgh quarterback room with Rodgers undecided. Should Rodgers return in 2026 and reunite with coach Mike McCarthy, he and McCarthy would become the first starting quarterback-head coach duo to win a Super Bowl together and then start a game together on a different team.