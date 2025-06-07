Two days after coming to terms, Aaron Rodgers has officially signed a one-year deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers, ending months of speculation about what the four-time league MVP was going to do during the 2025.

A picture emerged Saturday morning of a hooded Rodgers arriving at the Steelers' complex, less than 48 hours after the news had initially broke that he was signing with Pittsburgh. Upon his arrival, Rodgers was pictured shaking hands with Steelers general manager Omar Khan, who made a point to personally welcome Rodgers into the facility.

Rodgers then officially put pen to paper, signaling the beginning of a new era in Pittsburgh.

The deal is worth $13.65 million with $10 million of that guaranteed. The contract can reach a maximum value of $19.5 million with playtime and team performance incentives, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Now that he's officially a member of the Steelers, Rodgers will get ready to take part in the team's mandatory minicamp, which will begin on Tuesday. Rodgers will then have about six weeks to build a rapport with his new teammates before the Steelers head to Saint Vincent College for training camp.

While they probably aren't expecting him to play like he did during his MVP seasons, the Steelers are surely counting on Rodgers to be an improvement from what the team has had at quarterback in recent seasons. While they have continued to carve out winning seasons since Ben Roethlisberger's retirement, the Steelers have lacked stability at the quarterback position since Roethlisberger hung up his cleats at the end of the 2021 season.

In Rodgers, the Steelers are hoping the future Hall of Fame quarterback can provide some much-needed stability while maximizing the potential of a relatively talented roster. While they are no one's pick to win the AFC, it's more than possible that the Steelers could snap their nine-year drought without a playoff win this year if Rodgers plays at a Pro Bowl level.

And if Rodgers does find the fountain of youth in Pittsburgh, it's possible that the Steelers could make their first deep playoff run since 2016. But before any of that can happen, Rodgers and the Steelers have to begin laying down the foundation of the offense, which will begin during next week's mandatory minicamp.