The Pittsburgh Steelers' pursuit of Aaron Rodgers is finally complete. The future Hall of Famer signed a one-year deal to spend the year with Mike Tomlin and company as they look to contend with the Ravens and Bengals (and, to a lesser degree, the Browns) in the highly competitive AFC North.

Rodgers is looking to end his career on a better note than his two-year tenure in New York, where he tore his Achilles four plays into his first game with the Jets and then struggled to regain his form in Year 2 as the Jets went a disappointing 5-12. There are real questions about how effective the 41-year-old still is, as well as concerns about off-field distractions, but the risks for Pittsburgh aren't outrageously high. They signed him for just over $13 million this year, with $10 million fully guaranteed and a max value of just over $19 million.

That puts Rodgers in the bottom half of starting QB salaries and makes him one of the cheapest veteran starters in the league, which is why the Steelers are willing to accept the risk of his decline and potential off-field headaches with the hope that maybe he can turn back the clock one more time.

This list only includes the starters and projected starters for the upcoming season. The Broncos, Colts, Falcons and Browns (as noted by asterisks) all have projected starters on rookie deals or small contracts, but have higher paid QBs on the roster. Jarrett Stidham will make $6 million to backup Bo Nix in Denver. Daniel Jones was brought in by Indianapolis for $14 million this year and could end up starting some depending on Richardson's ongoing shoulder issues. Kirk Cousins' annual salary is $45 million in Atlanta, but he was bumped midseason last year for Penix and is now seeking a trade. And Deshaun Watson makes $46 million in Cleveland but is out for the year after tearing his Achilles late last season.

If you include those names, Rodgers' deal in Pittsburgh falls into the bottom third of QB contracts, which mitigates some of their risks. Last year, they hit on two buy-low QB signings in Wilson and Fields, who have both signed contracts for the New York teams this offseason, and they'll try for even greater success with Rodgers this year. The bigger question for Pittsburgh is whether trying for yet another wild card berth is worthwhile or if it's finally time to embrace a rebuild, but long as Mike Tomlin is there, he is determined to will them to nine wins.