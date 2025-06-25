Look at us! We've made it to Wednesday and are officially at the halfway point of the week, inching us that much closer to the weekend. Happy Hump Day, folks! It's Tyler Sullivan, the typical QB3 of the Pick Six newsletter, again thrust into the starting role with our guys, John Breech and Cody Benjamin, taking a breather. We have loads of news to fill you in on today, including another (final?) chapter in the Aaron Rodgers saga.

1. Aaron Rodgers 'pretty sure' 2025 will be final season

Happy trails, Aaron Rodgers? Well, not yet, and it's not concrete, but the new Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback revealed on Tuesday that he's "pretty sure" the 2025 campaign will be the final of his career.

"Yeah, I'm pretty sure this is it," Rodgers told "The Pat McAfee Show." "That's why we just did a one-year deal."

Like most things surrounding Rodgers these days, that is a bit vague, as the "pretty sure" characterization of his future plans does leave the door slightly ajar for him to change his mind and ultimately play beyond next season. That said, Rodgers did seem to seriously consider retirement before inking his deal with Pittsburgh. He explained on Tuesday why he opted to give it possibly one last run in 2025.

"This was really about finishing with a lot of love and fun and peace for the career that I've had," he said. "I mean, I've played 20 frickin years, it's been a long run and I've enjoyed it."

"What a better place to finish than one of the cornerstone franchises of the NFL," Rodgers added.

Rodgers, 41, will be playing in his 21st season in 2025 and will turn 42 in early December.

2. Predicting other NFL stars who could be playing in final season

Using Rodgers' looming retirement as the jumping off point, I took a look at 10 other aging veterans that could also be eyeing the 2025 campaign as their final kick at the can. I also came away with predictions if each of these stars -- including Kansas City Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce and New York Giants quarterback Russell Wilson -- ultimately decides to walk away after the year is up.

Travis Kelce: Kelce seemed to seriously consider walking away after last season in the aftermath of Kansas City's loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX. Had that game gone in a different direction and the Chiefs pulled off the historic three-peat, it's conceivable (if not likely) that Kelce would have opted to ride off into the sunset as a champion. Instead, Kelce decided to come back for what will be the 35-year-old's 13th season in the league.



Beyond this season, however, is a major question. Kelce isn't even under contract after 2025, but did recently seem to hint his intentions to play beyond this year, saying, "We'll try and figure out something for next year." Still, if the Chiefs get back to the Super Bowl and hoist yet another Lombardi Trophy, that could be the stage for Kelce to call it a career. Even without a championship in 2025, it feels entirely possible this is it for the all-time tight end. Prediction: Will retire.

Russell Wilson: Wilson is now on his third team in as many seasons, signing a one-year deal with the New York Giants after a quick one-season stint with the Pittsburgh Steelers. And he shouldn't be looking at any long-term housing options in the New York area with the team drafting Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft. So, Wilson, who will turn 37 during the 2025 season, will likely be looking for a new team yet again next offseason as Dart ascends to QB1 sooner rather than later.



Does Wilson want to do that again? Moreover, will a team want Russell Wilson? The former Super Bowl champion was a backup option for the Giants after a failed pursuit of Matthew Stafford earlier this offseason. Even the Steelers opted to wait months for Aaron Rodgers rather than simply bring Wilson back into the fold. So, a retirement decision could be made for Wilson as a starting job may not be available to him, and it's hard to see him accepting a full-time backup role anywhere. Prediction: Will retire.

To see the entire list of guys who could hang it up, click here.

3. Top 25 players 25 and younger for 2025 season

The NFL is going through a serious youth movement at the moment as some of the league's most dominant players are just cracking into their mid-20s. For instance, just take a look at Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels. As a 23-year-old entering his rookie season, he took the NFL by storm and thrust Washington all the way to the NFC Championship. And there are loads of other examples of how the youngsters in the NFL are not only lighting it up from a statistical standpoint, but are proving to be difference makers in their teams, pushing for the postseason.

In that spirit, Cody Benjamin unveiled his top 25 players 25 and younger list, which, of course, includes Daniels. However, the Commanders QB is not No. 1 on Benjamin's list. That belongs to Cincinnati Bengals star wideout Ja'Marr Chase, who is coming off a 2024 season where he won the triple-crown at receiver.

Here's a look at the top five:

To see the entire top 25 along with some notable snubs, click here.

4. Five NFL rules that should be changed

No one likes it when a stellar play happens during an NFL game, and just before your jaw hits the floor, the joy is suddenly dashed because there is a yellow piece of cloth on the field. Specifically for New Orleans Saints pass rusher Cameron Jordan, he said during an interview at Fanatics Fest that he takes issue with the excessive celebration (taunting) penalty.

"For the fans, I think it's the excessive celebration," Jordan said. "If you don't let them celebrate, they scored a touchdown, they dragged three defenders on their back. I got a sack on the quarterback, just give me five seconds."

But that isn't the only NFL rule that seems to be in the crosshairs. CBS Sports' Jeff Kerr took a look at five other rules that also should be changed, including automatic first downs for illegal contact/defensive holding.

Kerr: "Explaining the illegal contact penalty is a simple one. If a defensive player makes illegal contact with a pass catcher 5 yards from the line of scrimmage (the 5-yard zone) -- or impedes a receiver from catching the ball -- it results in a penalty. Simple right? The penalty isn't 15 yards and an automatic first down. It's just 5 yards and an automatic first down; pretty severe for a defender who may have only committed a tug. Should the penalty just be 5 yards and not an automatic first down? Of course, there are different scenarios in play. Obviously, on a third-and-4 play the penalty will result in a first down. But what about a third-and-8 play? How about a 5-yard penalty and a replay of down? Similar to a false start or defensive offside penalty. This is a minor tweak to the rule, but one that would help the defense out. Of course, this likely won't change either.

To see his other proposed rule changes, click here.

5. Five best NFL MVPs who never won a Super Bowl

Getty Images

Winning the NFL MVP award is a tremendous honor, but it can also sometimes be a tremendous burden. That's especially true if someone is talented enough to rise above every other player in the league during the regular season, but has yet to have a similar rise in the playoffs. One player who currently falls in that category is Josh Allen. He's coming off his first MVP season in 2024, but the Buffalo Bills quarterback has yet to hoist a Lombardi Trophy, which is his main focus.

"You know, it is such a great honor, and I do appreciate being honored for my work," Allen said to Sports Illustrated. "But at the same time, I still didn't win a Super Bowl. Didn't win a ring, and that is the only goal. It's the only focus that I've ever had going into this league."

Using this as the springboard, CBS Sports' Jeff Kerr dove into the top five former MVPs who did not/have yet to win a Super Bowl.

Barry Sanders (1997) Dan Marino (won MVP in 1984) Fran Tarkenton (1975) Lamar Jackson (2019, 2023) LaDainian Tomlinson (2006)

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is the only active player on Kerr's list.

Kerr on Jackson at No. 4: "The NFL's all-time rushing yards leader for quarterbacks (6,173), Jackson is the only player with multiple MVP awards who doesn't have a championship. His struggles in the postseason are well known, as Jackson is 3-5 with 13 total touchdowns and 11 turnovers in his playoff career.



"Jackson's .745 win percentage is the best ever by a quarterback without a Super Bowl title. He's the only multiple-time MVP quarterback with a losing record in the playoffs, as the Baltimore Ravens average 18.6 points per game in Jackson's starts in the playoffs compared to 28.7 in the regular season.



"Fortunately for Jackson, there's plenty of chances to rewrite the script and get off this list. Jackson is still only 28 years old and has plenty of good football ahead of him."

To read his full breakdown, click here.

