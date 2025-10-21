Aaron Rodgers has a chance to join an exclusive club this season: The 41-year-old could become just the fifth quarterback in NFL history to beat all 32 teams.

Over the course of his career, Rodgers has beaten 31 of the NFL's 32 teams. There's only one team left for Rodgers to take down and that's his former team: The Green Bay Packers.

Rodgers finally gets an opportunity to beat the Packers this week when Pittsburgh hosts Green Bay on Sunday night. The former first-round pick started his career with the Packers in 2005, won four MVP awards and a Super Bowl during his 18 seasons in Green Bay. However, the two sides went through a bitter breakup that ended with Rodgers being traded to the Jets in April 2023.

After two seasons in New York, Rodgers signed with Pittsburgh this offseason. Entering Week 8, Rodgers has the Steelers (4-2) atop the AFC North.

If Rodgers can lead the Steelers to a win over Green Bay, he'll join Tom Brady, Peyton Manning, Drew Brees and Brett Favre as the only quarterbacks in NFL history who have beaten all 32 teams. It's among the most exclusive clubs that a quarterback can join, and Rodgers could have his membership by the end of Sunday night. (Joe Montana and Fran Tarkenton are also kind of in the club. Even though they haven't beaten 32 teams, they did get at least one win against all 28 teams that were in existence during their careers.)

In a twist, if Rodger does join the club, he'll do it by essentially taking the same path as Favre. The Ol' Gunslinger spent 16 seasons in Green Bay before being traded to the New York Jets prior to the 2008 season. Favre only lasted one year with the Jets before signing with the Minnesota Vikings. During his first season in Minnesota, Favre got his first crack at the Packers in Week 4 and the Vikings came away victorious, which made Favre the first QB in NFL history to beat all 32 teams.

As things currently stand, there are seven active quarterbacks, including Rodgers, who have beaten at least 30 teams. Let's check out the other six:

The Chiefs' franchise quarterback has beaten 31 teams, but the only way he can hit 32 is if he somehow finds a way to beat the Chiefs, which isn't going to happen as long as he's in Kansas City.

The former No. 1 overall pick has beaten 31 teams in his career. If he wants to reach 32, he'll have to beat the Steelers.

Stafford had never beaten the Titans before the 2025 season. After the Rams beat Tennessee in Week 2, that leaves the Steelers as the only team left on Stafford's list.

The Rams aren't scheduled to face the Steelers this year, so the only he'll get to 32 this season is if the Rams face (and beat) Pittsburgh in the Super Bowl.

The Giants' backup quarterback has beaten 31 other teams.

Wilson only needs to beat the Seattle Seahawks to hit 32, but that's likely not going to happen for two reasons: Wilson has been sent to the bench and the Giants don't play the Seahawks this year.

The Bills' star quarterback has beaten 30 teams, but he still needs to beat the Bills and Eagles. Beating Buffalo won't be easy if he's in Buffalo.

However, Allen could knock the Eagles off his list because Buffalo will be hosting them later this year in Week 17.

The Bengals' new quarterback has beaten 30 teams, but he'll need to beat both the Ravens and Seahawks to reach 32.

Now that he's in Cincinnati, he'll likely get two cracks at beating Baltimore this year with the Bengals scheduled to play the Ravens in Weeks 13 and 15.

As for Seattle, the Bengals aren't scheduled to play the Seahawks this year, so the only way that matchup could happen is if they meet in the Super Bowl.

The Falcons' backup quarterback has beaten 30 other teams, but it's going to be hard to knock the final two teams -- the Bengals and Chiefs -- off his list as long as he's a backup.

There are also three starting quarterbacks who have beaten 29 teams and could get their numbers up to at least 30 by the end of the season:

The Ravens' franchise quarterback has only beaten 29 teams in his career, but he could be up to 31 by the end of the year. Jackson still needs to beat the Bears, Packers and Ravens.

If he recovers from his hamstring injury, he could have a chance to beat the Bears this week. He'll also get a crack at the Packers in Week 17.

Prescott has also beaten 29 teams and could up that number to 30 this week by beating the Broncos.

Besides Denver, Prescott will need to beat the Bills and Cowboys to reach 32.

Like Prescott, the Lions' veteran quarterback has beaten 29 teams. And like Prescott, he could get to 30 this season. To hit 32, Goff still needs to beat the Steelers, Bills and Dolphins.

He could actually get there by the end of next season. The Lions face the Steelers in Week 16, so Goff will have a chance to beat Pittsburgh then. In 2026, the Lions and Goff will get a crack at both the Dolphins and Bills.

Over the past five years, we've seen two quarterbacks -- Alex Smith and Ben Roethlisberger -- retire after beating 31 of the NFL's 32 teams. Smith had yet to beat the Chiefs while Big Ben never beat the Steelers, where he spent his entire career.

Besides Rodgers, the two quarterbacks who probably have the best chance to join the list in the near future are Stafford and Goff.

Flacco and Wilson will have an outside chance to get to 32, but they'll both have to earn a starting job next season -- and they'll both have to find teams that face Seattle since both guys still need to beat the Seahawks.

Mahomes, Allen, Jackson and Prescott could also get there one day, but that will only happen if they leave the teams that they currently play for.