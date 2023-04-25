After floundering at the quarterback position for more than a decade, the Jets might have finally turned things around and they did that on Monday when they acquired Aaron Rodgers in a blockbuster trade with the Packers.

The Jets had to give up a lot to make the deal happen, but it will all be worth it if Rodgers has a big year in New York. To acquire the four-time MVP, the Jets had to send a 2023 second-round pick (No. 42) to Green Bay along with a a sixth-round pick (No. 207) and a conditional 2024 second-round pick that will become a first-round pick if Rodgers is on the field for at least 65% of the Jets' offensive plays in 2023.

Considering the compensation, Rodgers will definitely be arriving in New York with some high expectations and if he meets those expectations, he could end several long droughts for the team. The most unfathomable drought right now for the Jets is the fact that they've gone 55 seasons without having a quarterback throw for at least 4,000 yards in a single-season.

Back in 1967, Joe Namath became the first quarterback in NFL history to hit the 4,000-yard mark when he threw for 4,007 yards. In the 55 seasons since then though, no Jets quarterback has been able to hit that number. It's the longest drought of any team in the AFC and the second-longest drought in NFL history, trailing only the Bears, who have never had a 4,000-yard passer.

To give you an idea of how bad things have been for the Jets at the quarterback position, just consider this: They've only had three quarterbacks even hit the 3,500-yard mark since Namath's big season (Ken O'Brien, Vinny Testaverde and Ryan Fitzpatrick). Over the past 20 years, Fitzpatrick is the only quarterback who has come close to throwing for 4,000 yards and that came in 2015 when he threw for 3,905.

With Rodgers, the Jets are getting a quarterback who has thrown for 4,000 yards TEN times in his career, which is tied for the fifth-most in NFL history. If Rodgers can throw for just 4,008 yards in 2023, he'll end the 55-year drought and set the Jets' franchise record for passing yards in a single-season.

If Rodgers has a big year, he'll also likely end another drought for the Jets: They haven't been to the playoffs since 2010. That 12 season drought is currently the longest of ANY team out of the four major professional sports (NBA, MLB, NFL, NHL).

When it comes to adding a star quarterback, this isn't the first time the Jets have tried to swing for the fences. Before Rodgers came along, the Jet traded for two different former NFL MVPs over the past 30 years -- Brett Favre and Boomer Esiason -- but neither guy was able to lead New York to the playoffs or throw for 4,000 yards. If Rodgers can do those things, he'll go down as one of the best quarterbacks in Jets history, even if he only plays one season.