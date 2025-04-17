Over the past three months, there's been a lot of speculation about where Aaron Rodgers might play in 2025 and for the first time this offseason, the four-time MVP sat down to answer some questions about his future during an interview with "The Pat McAfee Show."

Although Rodgers confirmed that he's spoken to multiple teams this offseason, including the Vikings, Steelers and Giants, the veteran quarterback said that he still hasn't made a decision what where he's going to play or if he's going to play at all. Rodgers also didn't give a timeline for making a decision.

Fans in Pittsburgh aren't the only ones waiting to see what Rodgers is going to do, the NFL is likely also monitoring the situation and that's because the QB's decision could have a major impact on the 2025 schedule.

The NFL's vice president of broadcast planning, Mike North, essentially admitted that his job will be a little bit easier if Rodgers signs with someone over the next few weeks.

"It would certainly be better for us if we knew what he was doing this season," North said of Rodgers during a recent interview on the "It's Always Gameday in Buffalo" podcast.

You just have to look at the Steelers schedule for one big example of why the league would prefer to know what he's doing sooner rather than later. The Steelers host the Green Bay Packers in 2025 and if Rodgers signs with Pittsburgh, then that becomes one of the biggest games of the season with Rodgers facing his old team for the first time. On the other hand, if Rodgers doesn't sign with the Steelers, the game loses some luster.

The Steelers also face the Jets in 2025 and based on his comments to McAfee, it seems that he's a little bitter about how things ended in New York, so that game could certainly also be given a prominent spot on the schedule. Not to mention, if you just look at the divisional games, Aaron Rodgers vs. Joe Burrow or Lamar Jackson is a lot more attractive than Mason Rudolph vs. Burrow or Jackson.

If he goes to Pittsburgh, Rodgers would also face Josh Allen and the Bills along with the Vikings, a team that decided not to sign him this offseason.

The NFL is hoping to release the schedule somewhere between May 13 and 15, so what happens if Rodgers hasn't made a decision by then?

"To a certain extent, you just have to lock and load and go whether you think he's going to be [in Pittsburgh] or he's not going to be there or he's going to retire or something," North said.

One thing working in the NFL's favor is that the Steelers are a team that would be getting several primetime games whether Rodgers is there or not, so the league will still be able to build a schedule.

Aaron Rodgers remains in contact with Steelers, no deadline given as QB continues to ponder his future Bryan DeArdo

"I think you're first thought before you even get to Aaron Rodgers, I think it goes to coach [Mike] Tomlin," North said of the Steelers. "A lot has been made about he's never had a losing season. As we were talking earlier about teams you can count on playing big games that matter, playoff implications late in the year, I don't think we're going to shy away from Pittsburgh regardless of whether we know Aaron is going to be playing quarterback for them."

It sounds like the NFL would prefer to know what Rodgers is going to do before making the schedule for 2025, but the league will still be ready with a schedule if he hasn't made a decision in the next few weeks.