Aaron Rodgers took a pay cut so that the Jets could possibly add more firepower to what is already a talented roster. That could possibly lead to the team signing four-time Pro Bowl running back Dalvin Cook, who recently met with the team. And while his visit did not result in a contract, there reportedly remains mutual interest between the two parties.

Rodgers had nothing but glowing things to say about Cook, whom he faced numerous times when both players played for rival NFC North squads. Along with sharing one of his memories of Cook during his time as a Packer, Rodgers all but signed off on the Jets possibly acquiring the former Viking standout.

"I've seen him first-hand a lot of times," Rodgers said. "We had a game against him early in the season. I think we were tied, and he changed the course of that game. We were kind of beating him up pretty good. On the first play of the second half, he went 75 untouched for a touchdown.

"That's his ability. He was always able to impact the game. Tough guy, but also elusive, a good one cut guy, speed, power, good out of the backfield. I love the guys that we've got. Think there's a lot of talent there, a lot of opportunity. But anytime you can add a veteran player, you'd be excited about that, for sure."

Cook responded to Rodgers' comments with a green heart emoji via Twitter.

There's no doubt that Cook would be a stellar addition to Gang Green's offense. Cook, who will turn 28 on August 10, has rushed for at least 1,000 years each of the last four years. In 2022, he rushed for 1,173 yards and eight touchdowns while averaging 4.4 yards-per-carry. He also caught 39 passes for 295 yards and two touchdowns while helping the Vikings win the NFC East with a 13-4 record.

Rodgers knows what it's like to have a Pro Bowl caliber running back as a teammate. In Green Bay, Rodgers spent the past six years playing alongside Aaron Jones, whose 2022 stat line was extremely similar to the one Cook put up in Minnesota. Jones' success from 2019-21 helped Rodgers win his two most recent league MVPs as the Packers reached back-to-back NFC title games over that span.

While the Jets are clearly in the running to land him, the Dolphins also appear to be a serious contender to acquire Cook, who is from the Miami area. The Patriots -- who recently met with fellow free agent running back Ezekiel Elliott -- are also reportedly interested in Cook.

It appears that the Jets would be the best fit for Cook given the fact that Miami also has Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson under contract. New York's backfield is currently led by Breece Hall and Michael Carter, so it would be a safe bet to assume that Cook would be the Jets' starting running back if he was to sign with them.

If he signs with the Jets, Cook would join a talented offense that already includes Rodgers and wide receivers Garrett Wilson, Allen Lazard, Mecole Hardman, Randall Cobb and Corey Davis. New York is also armed with a defense that last season allowed the fourth-fewest points in the NFL.